Paul Brand 10am - 1pm
From Tina Turner to Matthew Perry: Remembering the famous people we lost in 2023
30 December 2023, 09:22
From Friends star Matthew Perry to legendary singer Tina Turner, the world said goodbye to a number of famous faces this year.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
Ranging from singers and actors to politicians and activists, billions across the world reflected on the careers and influence of countless famous faces, spanning film, television, sport, music, fashion, and politics.
Tina Turner, 83
Tina Turner died from natural causes at her home in Switzerland in May.
The legendary singer passed away aged 83 in Küsnach near Zurich following a long, unspecified illness.
She had previously battled intestinal cancer and suffered from high blood pressure for more than 40 years.
Sinead O'Connor
The world lost another legendary singer in Sinead O'Connor in July.
She died aged 56 and is survived by her three children.
Her death came as a shock to many, and came one year after her son Shane, 17, died.
Michael Gambon
Actor Sir Michael Gambon died peacefully in hospital back in September, aged 82.
The brilliant Irish actor was best-known for his role as Dumbledore in the Harry Potter film series, but he also regularly appeared on Top Gear.
His career spanned 60 years across TV, film and theatre.
Matthew Perry
At the end of October, the world was shocked to find out Friends star Matthew Perry had died at his home in Los Angeles.
Perry, who was best known for his role as Chandler Bing on Friends, died in a suspected drowning.
Tributes poured in for the actor, who starred in Friends for ten seasons, as well as Hollywood movie 17 Again.
In a joint statement, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer told People: "We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew.
"We were more than just cast mates. We are a family.
"There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss. In time we will say more, as and when we are able.
"For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world."
Bobby Charlton
The world said goodbye to a sporting legend in October when Sir Bobby Charlton, a key figure in England's 1966 World Cup victory and Manchester United legend, died aged 86.
The Manchester United legend won the 1968 European Cup and also lifted three first division titles with the club.
Charlton was a key member of England's winning 1966 World Cup team and also played for Manchester United for 17 years, which became the first English club to win the European Cup in 1968.
Remember the famous faces we lost in 2023
January
David Crosby, 81
Gina Lollobrigada, 95
Lisa Marie Presley, 54
Jeff Beck, 78
Gianluca Vialli, 58
David Gold, 86
February
Betty Boothroyd, 93
John Motson, 77
Dickie Davies, 94
Raquel Welch, 82
March
Lance Reddick, 60
Jacqueline Gold, 62
Tom Sizemore, 61
Paul O'Grady
April
Jerry Springer, 79
Barry Humphries, 89
Mark Sheehan, 46
Dame Mary Quant, 93
Paul Cattermole, 46
Nigel Lawson, 91
May
Emily Morgan, 45
Tina Turner, 83
Gordon Lightfoot, 84
June
Gordon McQueen, 70
Cormac McCarthy, 89
Silvio Berlusconi, 86
July
Sinead O’Connor, 56
Trevor Francis, 69
George Alagiah, 67
Tony Bennett, 96
August
Bob Barker, 99
Michael Parkinson, 88
DJ Casper, 58
William Friedkin, 87
Angus Cloud, 25
September
Michael Gambon, 82
Mohamed Al-Fayed, 94
October
Matthew Perry, 54
Bill Kenwright, 78
Bobby Charlton, 86
November
Alistair Darling, 70
Shane MacGowan, 65
Henry Kissinger, 100
Terry Venables, 80
Annabel Giles, 64
Pete Garner, 59
December 2023
Shirley Anne Field, 87
Benjamin Zephaniah, 65
Denny Laine, 79
Andrew Braugher, 61