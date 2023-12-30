From Tina Turner to Matthew Perry: Remembering the famous people we lost in 2023

30 December 2023, 09:22

Remember the famous faces we lost in 2023
Remember the famous faces we lost in 2023. Picture: Getty/Alamy
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

From Friends star Matthew Perry to legendary singer Tina Turner, the world said goodbye to a number of famous faces this year.

Ranging from singers and actors to politicians and activists, billions across the world reflected on the careers and influence of countless famous faces, spanning film, television, sport, music, fashion, and politics.

Tina Turner, 83

Tina Turner
Tina Turner. Picture: Alamy

Tina Turner died from natural causes at her home in Switzerland in May.

The legendary singer passed away aged 83 in Küsnach near Zurich following a long, unspecified illness.

She had previously battled intestinal cancer and suffered from high blood pressure for more than 40 years.

Sinead O'Connor

Sinead O'Connor
Sinead O'Connor. Picture: Alamy

The world lost another legendary singer in Sinead O'Connor in July.

She died aged 56 and is survived by her three children.

Her death came as a shock to many, and came one year after her son Shane, 17, died.

Michael Gambon

Michael Gambon as Albus Dumbledore
Michael Gambon as Albus Dumbledore. Picture: Alamy

Actor Sir Michael Gambon died peacefully in hospital back in September, aged 82.

The brilliant Irish actor was best-known for his role as Dumbledore in the Harry Potter film series, but he also regularly appeared on Top Gear.

His career spanned 60 years across TV, film and theatre.

Matthew Perry

Friends star Matthew Perry died in October
Friends star Matthew Perry died in October. Picture: Getty

At the end of October, the world was shocked to find out Friends star Matthew Perry had died at his home in Los Angeles.

Perry, who was best known for his role as Chandler Bing on Friends, died in a suspected drowning.

Tributes poured in for the actor, who starred in Friends for ten seasons, as well as Hollywood movie 17 Again.

In a joint statement, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer told People: "We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew.

"We were more than just cast mates. We are a family.

"There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss. In time we will say more, as and when we are able.

"For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world."

Bobby Charlton

Manchester United and England star Bobby Charlton
Manchester United and England star Bobby Charlton. Picture: Alamy

The world said goodbye to a sporting legend in October when Sir Bobby Charlton, a key figure in England's 1966 World Cup victory and Manchester United legend, died aged 86.

The Manchester United legend won the 1968 European Cup and also lifted three first division titles with the club.

Charlton was a key member of England's winning 1966 World Cup team and also played for Manchester United for 17 years, which became the first English club to win the European Cup in 1968.

January

David Crosby, 81

Gina Lollobrigada, 95

Lisa Marie Presley, 54

Jeff Beck, 78

Gianluca Vialli, 58

David Gold, 86

February

Betty Boothroyd, 93

John Motson, 77

Dickie Davies, 94

Raquel Welch, 82

March

Lance Reddick, 60

Jacqueline Gold, 62

Tom Sizemore, 61

Paul O'Grady

April

Jerry Springer, 79

Barry Humphries, 89

Mark Sheehan, 46

Dame Mary Quant, 93

Paul Cattermole, 46

Nigel Lawson, 91

May

Emily Morgan, 45

Tina Turner, 83

Gordon Lightfoot, 84

June

Gordon McQueen, 70

Cormac McCarthy, 89

Silvio Berlusconi, 86

July

Sinead O’Connor, 56

Trevor Francis, 69

George Alagiah, 67

Tony Bennett, 96

August

Bob Barker, 99

Michael Parkinson, 88

DJ Casper, 58

William Friedkin, 87

Angus Cloud, 25

September

Michael Gambon, 82

Mohamed Al-Fayed, 94

October

Matthew Perry, 54

Bill Kenwright, 78

Bobby Charlton, 86

November

Alistair Darling, 70

Shane MacGowan, 65

Henry Kissinger, 100

Terry Venables, 80

Annabel Giles, 64

Pete Garner, 59

December 2023

Shirley Anne Field, 87

Benjamin Zephaniah, 65

Denny Laine, 79

Andrew Braugher, 61

Two men killed and three injured after blaze rips through house in Croydon

Jogging and gardening clubs will be recommended to get people back to work

Bosses to recommend jogging and gardening clubs in bid to get long-term sick back to work

Russia Ukraine War

Russia 'destroys 32 drones' after aerial assault on Ukraine kills 32 civilians

Tupac Shakur

Jail call recording 'shows risk to witnesses in Tupac Shakur killing case'

Israel Palestinians

Air strikes hit refugee camps in Gaza as US approves new weapons sales to Israel

All Eurostar and Southeastern trains have been cancelled.

Travel chaos as thousands of passengers hit by Eurostar and Southeastern cancellations due to tunnel flooding

Pep Guardiola has reminded players of the importance of personal security

Man City boss Pep Guardiola warns players to be 'careful' on social media after £1m raid on Jack Grealish's home

Venezuela Guyana Territorial Dispute

British warship arrives in Guyana as tensions rise over border dispute

A man has been charged with murder following the death of Chris Marriott (inset)

Man charged with murder after 'Good Samaritan' father killed in Sheffield car ram attack

Trump Columnist Lawsuit

Trump 'may give evidence' at trial over defamation damages in sex abuse case

More French police officers are being deployed on New Year's Eve amid fears of a terror attack

New Year's Eve terrorism fears in France amid Israel-Hamas war, as 90,000 police officers on duty

New York New Years

Air in Times Square filled with coloured paper in New Year's Eve confetti test

Liz Truss

Liz Truss supporters given honours in resignation list, as Labour slams awards as 'slap in the face'

APTOPIX Israel Palestinians

South Africa launches case at The Hague accusing Israel of genocide in Gaza

Dame Shirley Bassey, Sajid Javid and leading Lionesses are among the New Year Honours recipients

Dame Shirley Bassey, Sajid Javid and leading Lionesses among New Year Honours recipients

Graham Kirkham

'This will change the industry': Cheesemaker speaks out as one dies and 30 ill after E. Coli outbreak linked to cheese

A damaged building

Russia launches 122 missiles and 36 drones in war's 'biggest aerial barrage'

Murdaugh Killings Appeal

Hearing set in disgraced ex-lawyer Alex Murdaugh's bid for fresh murder trial

William and Kate shared never-before-seen images

William and Kate share never-before-seen pictures of family in royal 2023 roundup video

United States Israel Gaza

Biden administration again bypasses Congress on emergency weapons sale to Israel

Scott Thomas Daddy, 28, from Hull, Leslie Forbes, from the East Yorkshire area, and Kenneth Patrick Hibbins, known as Patrick, from York.

Three men who died after their 4x4 was 'swept away' by North Yorkshire river named as families pay tribute
Michael Schumacher (L) and his brother Ralf in 2012

Michael Schumacher's brother Ralf shares poignant tribute to Formula One legend ten years on from tragic skiing accident
Michael Cohen Court Filings

Ex-Trump fixer says he unwittingly sent AI-generated fake legal cases to lawyer

Ukraine has been battered in a massive Russian strike

UK to send hundreds of air defence missiles to Ukraine as Sunak condemns Putin's revenge attack
Poland Politics Media

Poland says 'everything indicates' Russian missile briefly entered its airspace

Argentina New President

Argentina announces it will not join economic bloc in latest policy shift

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

The biggest stories of 2023.

The biggest stories of 2023: Mystery disappearances, the Coronation and the start of the Israel-Hamas war
It's been a tumultuous year for the Royal Family

From Spare to King Charles' Coronation: The biggest royal stories of 2023

Olivia Taylor with the Queen

Blind schoolgirl with brain tumour has tea with Camilla and sings Christmas song at Windsor Castle

Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

David Buik hopes for a happy 2024 for investors

2023 was a roller coaster for global equities - let's hope it's a happy new year for investors
Travel disruption

Dean Dunham explains what you're entitled to if your Christmas travel plans are disrupted amid festive chaos
Dawn French speaks to Andrew Marr.

'Posh people have to prove themselves to me', says comedian Dawn French in conversation with Andrew Marr
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: If this is how a government dies, it's a very strange kind of death

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

Alistair Darling, who died aged 70, on Thursday.

Alistair Darling was not just Edinburgh's MP, he was everyone's

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan
Matthew Wright shuts down caller

'Suck it up': Matthew Wright shuts down caller who says the UK is 'changing' without his 'consent'

