Can I get a ticket refund for the train and tube strikes?

The tube and railway strike will impact over half of the country. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Britain is set for their biggest railway strike in 30 years this week - here's how you can claim some money back for the travel disruption.

Network Rail and the London Underground will be causing severe disruption to travel this week as they walk out following rows over pay, working conditions and redundancies.

Set to strike on Tuesday 21st, Thursday 23rd and Saturday 25th, passengers will experience delays and cancellations for most of the week.

It's predicted around 80% of services will be impacted by the industrial action.

And with strikes now likely to happen until Christmas, customers want to know how likely a refund on their ticket is.

Here's everything you need to know about compensation following the tube and train strike:

The tube and railway strike is set to be the biggest in 30 years. Picture: Getty

Can I get ticket refund for the strike?

If you have bought a ticket in advance for travel on a strike day, you should be able to get a refund for at least half, or all, of your money back.

It's best to consult train websites directly, as it's likely there will be an online form to fill out which will require proof of your ticket purchase but, in general, if your train is cancelled, you should receive a full refund.

Should your train be delayed, most companies operate a 'delay, repay' scheme where you'll be able to get some money back on your ticket depending on how late you are to your final destination.

Legally, you are entitled to ticket compensation of up to 50% if you arrive between 30-60minutes late. Should you be held up any longer, you are entitled to a full refund.

Some companies will also offer refunds even if you're delayed by 15minutes but it's best to check directly.

Commuters are being advised to work from home on rail strike days. Picture: Getty

Can I get a refund from the strikes if I have a season ticket?

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has confirmed season ticket holders will be able to claim a refund from the strikes.

He said: "Passengers will be compensated for the disruption. In addition to existing refund agreements that are already in place, we will ensure season ticket holders will be able to claim full compensation on strike days."

Mr Shapps has also said he wants to make the compensation automatic, but railway companies have yet to agree on this and have advised they apply for a refund though the delay repay scheme.