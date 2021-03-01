What time is Matt Hancock’s press briefing today? And what will he say?

Matt Hancock is hosting his usual Monday coronavirus press briefing today. Picture: PA

By Zoe Adams

Health Secretary Matt Hancock will lead the Number 10 press briefing today to discuss the latest on the Covid vaccine roll out and the newly discovered Brazil variant in England and Scotland.

Matt Hancock will today lead the Government’s next coronavirus briefing at Number 10 where he is expected to answer questions on the latest Covid-19 worries and concerns.

Taking up his usual spot at the press briefing on a Monday, the Health Secretary is specifically likely to talk about the latest coronavirus vaccine numbers and success, as well as discuss the newly discovered Brazil variant found in Scotland and England.

So what time is Matt Hancock speaking today? And what are the Health Secretary’s Covid-19 updates? Here’s the latest details:

Matt Hancock is expected to talk about the Covid vaccine success and new Brazil variant. Picture: PA

When time is Matt Hancock’s press briefing today?

Matt Hancock will deliver his press briefing on 1st March at 5pm - the usual time of the government’s coronavirus press updates.

The Health Secretary missed his spot last Monday as Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivered England’s roadmap out of lockdown including when schools would reopen and when non-essential shops could resume normal business.

Boris Johnson has confirmed England's roadmap out of lockdown. Picture: PA

What will Matt Hancock say in his press briefing today?

Hancock’s press briefing today comes after England has announced more than 20million people in the UK have had their first Covid-19 vaccinations.

England is expected to extend the jab scheme to over 60s this week, with just under a million getting their second doses of the immunisation too, so it’s likely he will hail the success of the roll out so far.

The Brazilian Covid variant is also expected to come up in the press briefing after three cases in England, and three in Scotland, have been discovered.

Health officials are currently trying to trace one of the English cases as it would appear they did not complete a registration after testing positive.