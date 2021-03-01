PM says 'we moved as fast as we could' on quarantine - after Brazilian variant found in UK

By Joe Cook

Boris Johnson has insisted the UK has "one of the toughest border regimes anywhere in the world" after the government faced criticism for not stopping the importation of a Brazilian “variant of concern”.

On Tuesday, public health officials revealed that six cases of the P.1 variant had been detected, with all thought to be linked to travel from the South American country in early February.

A search is underway to track down one of these individuals, who has not yet been identified as their test registration card was not completed.

Mandatory hotel quarantine measures have been in place for travellers from Brazil since 15 February, however these people entered the country in the period after the policy had been announced but before it was implemented.

Read more: Search under way for missing patient in England with Brazilian Covid strain

The cases found in South Gloucestershire are believed to be linked to travel back from Brazil. Picture: PA

Arrivals from Brazil and other 'red-list' countries have had to go into hotel quarantine since 15 February. Picture: PA

Shadow home secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds said the importation of the new variant as “further proof that the delay in introducing a hotel quarantine was reckless”.

“The continuing refusal to put in place a comprehensive system leaves us exposed to mutations coming from overseas,” he continued.

Similarly, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer told a virtual meeting with Welsh businesses that the discovery “demonstrates the slowness of the government to close off even the major routes” from high risk countries into the UK.

Explained: What to expect from Rishi Sunak’s Budget announcement

The hotel quarantine measures were first announced by the Home Secretary Priti Patel on 27 January, coming into force 19 days later.

However, on Monday, the prime minister claimed the government had “moved as fast as we could” to launch the policy.

"It's a very tough regime - you come here, you immediately get transported to a hotel where you are kept for 10 days, 11 days.

"You have to test on day two, you have to test on day eight, and it's designed to stop the spread of new variants while we continue to roll out the vaccination programme."

Read more: Prince Philip moved to St Barts hospital for further treatment and heart tests

Boris Johnson defended the border restrictions during a visit to St Mary's CE Primary School in Stoke-on-Trent. Picture: PA

The Department for Health and Social Care have also defended the measures.

A government spokesperson told LBC: “As we have done throughout this pandemic we will continue to take all steps necessary to protect the public and help prevent the spread of the virus, with strong measures in place at our borders.

“When confronted with new variants, we have taken swift action to save lives and thanks to the UK’s advanced sequencing capabilities, we are finding more mutations than many other countries.

“Very occasionally we do have a test result where the individual has not provided their details.

“Every effort is underway to locate this person and in the meantime it is important people come forward for testing, continue to follow the restrictions in place and stay at home whenever possible.”

Read more: ‘Strong evidence’ Covid vaccines reduce transmission expected soon, JCVI member tells LBC

On Monday, Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi told LBC that anyone who had a test on the 12th or 13th February and has not had their result back yet should call 119.

Surge testing is also being deployed in parts of South Gloucestershire to rapidly test as many people as possible for the variant.