Prince Philip moved to St Barts hospital for further treatment and heart tests

Staff and police hid the occupant of an ambulance using umbrellas amidst a larger police presence. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

The Duke of Edinburgh has been transferred to St Bartholomew's Hospital for continued medical treatment, it has been confirmed.

A statement from Buckingham Palace said: "The Duke of Edinburgh was today transferred from King Edward VII’s Hospital to St Bartholomew’s Hospital where doctors will continue to treat him for an infection, as well as undertake testing and observation for a pre-existing heart condition.

"The Duke remains comfortable and is responding to treatment but is expected to remain in hospital until at least the end of the week."

Prince Philip, 99, was admitted to London's King Edward VII's Hospital on February 16 over what Buckingham Palace said was out of "an abundance of caution" for a few days of "rest and observation".

But on the February 23 the palace confirmed the duke was receiving treatment for an unspecified infection.



The ambulance pictured leaving the hospital earlier today. Picture: PA

Prince Philip is expected to stay in hospital until at least the end of the week. Picture: Getty

Earlier today an ambulance was seen picking the duke from the hospital. Staff and police hid him from public view using umbrellas amidst a larger police presence.

In 2011, the duke received treatment for a block coronary artery.

Philip has now spent 13 nights being treated for an infection - his longest stay in hospital. In June 2013, he spent 11 days in hospital after surgery on his abdomen.

Prince Philip has been at the hospital for two weeks. Picture: PA

His eldest son Prince Charles was the the only family member to have visited him in hospital - making the 200-mile round journey from Highgrove to see him.

On Monday his grandson the Duke of Cambridge gave a reassuring wink when asked about the health of the duke during a visit to a Covid-19 vaccination centre in Norfolk, and said: "Yes, he's OK, they're keeping an eye on him."

On the day it was announced the duke was being treated for an infection, Prince Edward was asked about his while filming an interview Sky News at his Bagshot Park home in Surrey.

When asked how Prince Philip was, Edward replied: "He's a lot better, thank you very much indeed, and he's looking forward to getting out, which is the most positive thing, so we keep our fingers crossed."

St Bartholomew’s Hospital, where the duke is now being taken. Picture: PA

Asked whether Philip was frustrated to be in hospital, Edward laughed and replied: "Just a bit. I think that gets to all of us, and then you can only watch the clock so many times and the walls are only so interesting.

"We've had some brilliant and lovely messages from all sorts of people and we really appreciate that and so does he, I've been passing them on. It's fantastic, thank you."

The duke, who turns 100 on 10 June, is understood to have travelled to the hospital by car. It was not an emergency admission and the decision was taken with an "abundance" of caution.

More to follow...