When do the clocks go back in October 2021?

The clocks go back this weekend. Picture: Alamy

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Winter is coming and this weekend the clocks will change, moving from British Summer Time to Greenwich Mean Time.

The clocks change twice a year, in the spring and autumn.

At the end of March, the clocks move forward, while at the end of October, the clocks move back.

Here's everything you need to know:

When will the clocks change?

The clocks change on the final Sunday of October and final Sunday of March each year.

They will be set back an hour at 2am on Sunday, October 31, 2021 as the UK moves from British Summer Time to Greenwich Mean Time.

This means Brits will gain an extra hour on Sunday night.

What do I need to do?

Smart phones will update automatically but remember manual clocks, watches and other devices will need to be reset.

When will they change again?

Clocks go forward again on March 27, 2022 as British Summer Time returns.

Why do we change the clocks?

The clocks have been changed since 1916, when the Government brought in British Summer Time, also known as Daylight Saving Time, between March and October to give people an extra hour of sunlight.

The tradition has been maintained, and means during the colder, darker months, there is more light in the mornings but less in the evenings.

There are arguments both for and against keeping it.

Some say the switch during the summer makes better use of daylight, saves energy and reduces traffic accidents in the evenings.

However, others say the energy saved is negligible, and it can cause more accidents in the morning, when children are going to school.