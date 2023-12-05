Who is striking over Christmas and when? December strikes explained

Buses, trains and the NHS will all be affected by strike action over the next few weeks. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

Trains, buses and the NHS will all be impacted by strike action over Christmas and the New Year - but when exactly will you be affected by industrial action?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

A number of unions have announced industrial action over the next few weeks, including Aslef, which represents train drivers.

It is not only the trains that will be affected by strike action, but buses too.

Up until today, industrial action was confined to public transport, but that all changed when junior doctors announced a fresh wave of strikes over Christmas and the New Year.

Here are the exact dates industrial action will take place.

Train strikes

More strikes will be taking place in December. Picture: Getty

There were train strikes over the weekend and even more taking place today and tomorrow.

Today, C2C and Greater Anglia train drivers are on strike.

Even more passengers will be disrupted tomorrow (December 6) when train drivers from the following companies walk out:

Southeastern

Southern/Gatwick Express

SWR main line

SWR depot drivers

Island Line

On Thursday, December 7, train drivers from CrossCountry and GWR will go on strike.

On Friday, December 8, drivers from Northern and TPT will walk out.

Drivers will refuse to work overtime from 1-9 December.

Bus strikes

Mass strikes took place in March 2023. Picture: Getty

As well as train strikes, Londoners will be hit by bus strikes over the Christmas period.

Strikes will be taking place on:

Friday, December 1

Monday, December 4

Friday, December 22

Saturday, December 23

Which routes will be affected?

218 – Hammersmith to/from North Acton

295 – Ladbroke Grove to/from Clapham Junction

414 – Putney Bridge to/from Marble Arch

23 – Great Western Road to/from Aldwych

28 – Wandsworth to/from Harlesden

452 – Ladbroke Grove to/from Vauxhall

13 – North Finchley to/from Victoria Station

N28 – Wandsworth to/from Camden

Junior doctors strike

Striking members of the BMA and UNIT trade unions march around Royal London Hospital in October. Picture: Getty

It is not just Britain's transport network that will be affected by strikes over the Christmas period, but the NHS too.

It was announced today that junior doctors will go on strike in England this month and next month after rejecting a proposed 3% pay deal offered by the government.

Junior doctors will strike on December 20 from 7am to 7am on December 23.

They will then go on strike on January 3 at 7am until 7am on January 9.