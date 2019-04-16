Extinction Rebellion Protests: Over 100 Arrests On Day One

A protester is led away following damage at Shell's London HQ. Picture: PA

Police say 113 people have been arrested as thousands took to London's streets to join climate change protests Activists have blocked roads and vandalised Shell's headquarters.

On Tuesday morning climate change protesters have occupied Waterloo bridge overnight with other areas of London still shut down. Parliament Square and Oxford Circus are both blocked.

Scotland Yard say that 113 people have been arrested including three men and two women were arrested on suspicion of criminal damage at Shell's HQ.

Protesters descended on the Shell HQ near Waterloo yesterday, shattering glass doors and daubing the building in graffiti.

Damage to the Shell Centre following protests. Picture: PA

Transport for London have warned that some roads in Westminster and the West End remained blocked as the morning rush hour gets underway.

Police have imposed conditions on the demonstration, restricting protesters to the area surrounding Marble Arch.

A spokesperson said that "In order to impose this condition, the Met required evidence that serious disruption was being caused to communities in London."

Some protesters have secured themselves to vehicles and buildings.

113 people have been arrested so far in the @ExtinctionR protests in London.



Here on Waterloo Bridge, protesters have chained themselves to a van in the middle of the road. @LBC pic.twitter.com/FP1E1piZgh — Rachael Venables (@rachaelvenables) April 16, 2019

Protesters block Parliament Square for a second day. Picture: LBC Journalist EJ Ward

Activists from Extinction Rebellion have been blocking five locations in the centre of the capital - demanding the government declares a climate emergency.

Extinction Rebellion said protests would continue throughout the week "escalating the creative disruption across the capital day by day".The group said it planned to "bring London to a standstill for up to two weeks", and wanted the government to take urgent action to tackle climate change.