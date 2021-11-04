Camilla Tominey 7pm - 10pm
Breaking News
Showbiz star Lionel Blair dies aged 92
4 November 2021, 20:30 | Updated: 4 November 2021, 20:39
Famed entertainer Lionel Blair has died aged 92, surrounded by his family.
A statement from his agent said: "He got to a very ripe old age, he was loved by his family, and I think he died in their company, which is lovely."
Blair was a reassuringly cheerful presence in British entertainment during a career spanning eight decades.
The seasoned performer was from the old school of variety shows and was capable of turning his hand to almost anything - including choreography, dancing, acting and presenting.
He was best known as a team captain on the charades-style TV show Give Us A Clue, as part of his long and successful career on stage and screen.
Tributes have begun flooding in online for the veteran, with Piers Morgan tweeting: "RIP Lionel Blair, 92. A wonderful all-round entertainer & lovely man. Sad news."
This story is being updated