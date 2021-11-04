Breaking News

Showbiz star Lionel Blair dies aged 92

Breaking News. Picture: Global

By Emma Soteriou

Famed entertainer Lionel Blair has died aged 92, surrounded by his family.

A statement from his agent said: "He got to a very ripe old age, he was loved by his family, and I think he died in their company, which is lovely."

Blair was a reassuringly cheerful presence in British entertainment during a career spanning eight decades.

The seasoned performer was from the old school of variety shows and was capable of turning his hand to almost anything - including choreography, dancing, acting and presenting.

He was best known as a team captain on the charades-style TV show Give Us A Clue, as part of his long and successful career on stage and screen.

Tributes have begun flooding in online for the veteran, with Piers Morgan tweeting: "RIP Lionel Blair, 92. A wonderful all-round entertainer & lovely man. Sad news."

This story is being updated