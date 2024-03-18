Father and son who died in 'incident' named after woman, 39, arrested as murder probe continues

Peter Cooke, 68, and his 36-year-old son, also called Peter Cooke, were found dead at a property in Eaglesfield Road at 23:40 on Friday. Picture: Cleveland Police

By Jasmine Moody

A father and son whose bodies were found in Hartlepool, North East England, after a suspected murder have been named by police.

Peter Cooke, 68, and his 36-year-old son, also called Peter Cooke, were found dead at a property in Eaglesfield Road at 23:40 on Friday.

A woman, 39, was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains on bail as inquiries continue.

Cleveland Police say the circumstances surrounding the deaths were still being investigated.

Officers added that the family of the men have asked for privacy.

Patrols have been increased in the area, the force said.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting incident number 047584," police added.