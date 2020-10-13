What are the features of Apple's new iPhone 12? And how much will it cost?

Apple has launched the new iPhone 12 which includes a 'mini', 'Pro' and 'Pro Max' version. Picture: Apple

By Nick Hardinges

Apple has declared a "new era" as it unveiled four variations of its new 5G-enabled iPhone 12. But what are the new features? And how much will they cost?

The 5G-powered smartphone is the first of its kind for Apple, which will offer internet speeds up to several times quicker than what is capable on the current-generation 4G phones.

Apple boss Tim Cook revealed the latest instalment to the tech firm's devices during a virtual event that would usually have taken place in September, but for the coronavirus pandemic.

He said the introduction of 5G technology meant "the next generation is here" and that is was the "beginning of a new era for iPhone".

Mr Cook added it is the "most exciting step yet" in iPhone development and that it would be game-changing for the device, allowing users to stream videos, browse apps and surf the internet at much quicker speeds.

But what are the new features of the iPhone 12? How much will it cost you, the customer? And what else was released alongside it?

What are the new features of the iPhone 12?

The headline feature is the introduction of 5G, allowing Apple to compete with the likes of Samsung, Huawei and Google, who have already released 5G-enabled smartphones.

Ben Wood, chief of research at CCS Insight, said the technology "gives people a meaningful reason to upgrade and makes buying an iPhone this time around a future-proof purchase".

There will also be improved camera specifications across all the new devices, including better low-light performance and upgraded Night Mode photography capabilities, while people will be able to record videos in high-quality HDR and Dolby Vision for the first time. Its screen size will be 6.1 inches.

Apple confirmed it would no longer include headphones and chargers in the box of each unit sold in an effort to reduce the environmental impact of the packaging and shipping of its products.

The tech giant also announced the introduction of its MagSafe magnet technology to the iPhone for the first time.

Apple's new iPhone 12 will be the first of the tech firm's devices to come with 5G technology. Picture: Apple

What else was released alongside the iPhone 12?

The new Apple line-up includes a smaller iPhone 12 mini, which has a 5.4-inch screen and will start at a lower cost as the company seeks to increase its price options for potential customers.

Apple called the mini the "smallest, lightest and thinnest 5G phone in the world", while Mr Wood said its release "will undoubtedly grab headlines".

"The big news for me is the iPhone 12 mini. After years of phones getting progressively bigger, Apple is reversing the trend by offering a flagship product in a smaller package. I think it'll be a hugely popular move," he added.

It is joined by the iPhone 12 Pro which, like the iPhone 12, also has a 6.1-inch display and the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Apple also announced a new, smaller version of its HomePod smart speaker - HomePod mini, which is powered by the firm's Siri virtual assistant.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max will offer a bigger screen but will come at a greater price. Picture: Apple

How much will the new iPhone 12 devices cost?

The iPhone 12 will start at £799, but customers with a smaller budget can get the iPhone 12 mini from £699.

Apple's iPhone 12 Pro will start at £999, while the Pro Max will cost at least £1,099, the company said.

The new smart speaker will go on sale at £99.

When can I buy the new iPhone 12 series?

The tech giant confirmed the new Pro and Pro Max devices would be available to pre-order from 16 October, before going on sale on 23 October.

While the iPhone 12 and 12 mini would begin pre-orders on 6 November before being released on 13 November.

The new smart speaker will go on sale in mid-November.