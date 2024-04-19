Female academic hits back at Spectator writer who said he went for sex at massage parlour after watching her lecture

19 April 2024, 08:53 | Updated: 19 April 2024, 08:56

Lloyd Evans wrote in a Spectator article how he lost control of his 'lunatic libido' during a lecture by Lea Ypi
Lloyd Evans wrote in a Spectator article how he lost control of his 'lunatic libido' during a lecture by Lea Ypi. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

A female academic has hit out at a theatre critic who wrote a controversial article describing how he was so captivated by her that he had to go for sex at a massage parlour.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Political theory expert Lea Ypi has received an outpouring of support after the “disgusting” piece in The Spectator by Lloyd Evans.

He described in the piece how he admired her “blonde hair spilling over her shoulders” and claimed he was so taken by her that he had to go and sleep with a Chinese prostitute afterwards - and how he went on to haggle over the price.

The article was described as “horrific,” “crude” and “appalling” by readers.

Read more: Shocking moment Met police officer threatens to arrest man for being 'quite openly Jewish' at pro-Palestine march

Read more: Nicola Sturgeon's husband Peter Murrell charged in connection with embezzlement of funds from SNP

Mr Evans wrote he was so distracted by academic Lea Ypi he went on to pay a “petite, black haired and buxom” woman for sex
Mr Evans wrote he was so distracted by academic Lea Ypi he went on to pay a “petite, black haired and buxom” woman for sex. Picture: Alamy

Professor Yip posted on Twitter: “Advice for scholars. Next time you lecture on Kant and revolutions at 'Downing (@DarwinCollege) Cambridge, make sure your hair is neatly tied and that you're not blonde. Or else your research impact will be on the @spectator libido section.”

Mr Evans wrote in the piece: “Her blonde hair spilling over her shoulders absorbed far more of my attention than her political reflections.

“I was desperate to speak to her afterwards, but I had no way to orchestrate a meeting.”

Lloyd Evans has been widely condemned for the column
Lloyd Evans has been widely condemned for the column. Picture: Social Media

He said he then went to a massage parlour, had a massage and then entered “negotiations” with the woman after she raised an eyebrow at him “suggestively.”

Mr Evans has defended the article, telling the Telegraph the idea for the piece stemmed from a travel book titled Tarts and Vicars where he would visit a cathedral and then a sex worker and write about the contrasting experiences .

He told the paper: “I just find clever and articulate women very attractive and she was physically attractive and that made me feel a bit lonely and then I ended up in a sauna bath.”

He added: “I was trying to encompass both poles of life, between the intellectual high-flying political philosophy and a sexual encounter.

“Of the two I found the sexual encounter much more satisfying and enjoyable.”

Asked if he had any regrets, he said: “It’s a bit unfortunate, I have had people calling me a sex pervert on Twitter which I think is strange.

“So this person, a complete stranger, has read about my romantic life in a magazine and has then made a public effort to notify me that he considered me as sex pervert.

“Well my message to him is get out of the basement and get a bit of action, even if you have to pay for it.”

The article has prompted a furious response. Darwin College commented: “Absolutely appalled to see this Lea. Your fascinating, beautifully crafted lecture was a hugely appreciated highlight of the college's cultural year.

“We hope your memory of the event won't be tainted by an audience member using it to write something so crude and offensive.”

Professor Ben Ansell, an Oxford lecturer, called it “dismal, embarrassing, chauvinist rubbish”, while Professor Linda Connolly, said simply: 'Ugh!'Historian Helene von Bismark added: “This is awful, unacceptable, misogynistic trash”.

Academic Colin Wight said: “Just such a weird piece to write. I can't see the point of it.”

Doctor Charlotte Lydia Riley, a historian, added: “This is horrific. I'm so sorry.”

Writer Julie Bindel posted: “What a disgusting man Lloyd Evans is. He should be sent to an island inhabited only by crocodiles.”

LBC has contacted The Spectator for a comment.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Taylor Swift performing during the Eras Tour

Taylor Swift delights fans with surprise double album The Tortured Poets Department

Pakistan Suicide Attack

Japanese workers narrowly escape suicide bombing in Pakistan

Pictures of the Week Global Photo Gallery

Iran fires air defence batteries at two sites after drones spotted

Locals are

'Catapulting epidemic' in 'peaceful English' village sees animals killed, cars damaged and funeral-goers targeted

French toddler Emile Soleil may have been eaten by a pack of wolves following discovery of 2-year-old's skull

French toddler Emile Soleil may have been eaten by a pack of wolves following discovery of 2-year-old's remains

Air defences

Russia pummels exhausted Ukrainian forces ahead of springtime advance

Israel strikes back at Iran: Explosions heard following revenge attack - days after Tehran's drone assault

Israel strikes back at Iran: Explosions heard following revenge attack - days after Tehran's drone assault

India Election Narendra Modi

India starts voting as Narendra Modi seeks third term as prime minister

Rishi Sunak is to call for an end to the "sick note culture".

End of the 'sick note': Rishi Sunak to stop GPs signing people off work in welfare scheme overhaul

Andrew Malkinson

'Too little, too late': Andrew Malkinson rejects Criminal Cases Review Commission's apology after being wrongly jailed

Argentina NATO

Argentina asks to join Nato as President Milei seeks more prominent role

An officer threatened to arrest the man for 'breaching the peace'

Shocking moment Met police officer threatens to arrest man for being 'quite openly Jewish' at pro-Palestine march

Israel Palestinians UN Security Council

US vetoes widely supported UN resolution backing full membership for Palestine

Trump Hush Money

Twelve jurors confirmed for Trump hush money trial

Exclusive
Jonathan Hall KC admitted refugees have previously been let into the UK without the full checks.

Refugees have been admitted to UK ‘without proper checks’ as Border Force is 'too overwhelmed’, terror watchdog says

Jeremy Clarkson was seen comforting his girlfriend, Lisa Hogan, after tragedy stuck Diddly Squat Farm when two piglets died in an emotional scene captured on an episode of Clarkson's Farm

Jeremy Clarkson comforts sobbing girlfriend after tragedy strikes Diddly Squat Farm in new series

Latest News

See more Latest News

Lord Nick Houghton speaks to LBC’s Andrew Marr.

Ukraine 'is fighting proxy war on behalf of Nato', says ex-military chief as he criticises 'incoherent' defence spending
Peter Murrell has been charged in connection with the embezzlement of funds from the Scottish National Party.

Nicola Sturgeon's husband Peter Murrell charged in connection with embezzlement of funds from SNP
Kenya’s military chief General Francis Ogolla

Kenya’s military chief dies in helicopter crash

Sydney Sweeney hit back at the comments about her.

Sydney Sweeney hits back at 'sad and shameful' producer who said she ‘can’t act’ and ‘isn’t pretty’
Jonathan Hall has hit out at WhatsApp over the lowering of the age limit.

UK’s terror watchdog hits out at WhatsApp over lowering of age limit as he says more kids are being radicalised online
Lost Star Trek Model

Long-lost first model of Star Trek’s USS Enterprise finally returned home

Comedy writer Graham Linehan took to X, formerly known as Twitter, said that while plans for the "surefire hit" were underway, "trans activists were busy trying to destroy [his] life."

Graham Linehan rages at trans activists busy trying to 'destroy' his life as he teases Father Ted musical in works
United24 ambassadors

Polish man suspected of aiding Russian plot to assassinate Zelensky arrested

Indonesia Volcano

Thousands evacuated and tsunami alert issued after Indonesian volcano eruption

Mayar Yahia

Heartbroken family pay tribute to 'cherished daughter', 4, killed after being hit by car in Birmingham

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William told a volunteer he would 'take care' of Kate.

Prince William promises to ‘take care’ of Kate as he breaks silence on her cancer diagnosis
Prince William has returned to royal duties for the first time since Kate's cancer diagnosis.

William’s royal return: Prince visits food charity in first public engagement since Kate’s cancer diagnosis
Prince Harry backdated his new official status as a US resident to the exact day he and Meghan left Frogmore Cottage

Harry ‘backdated US residency to the day he was evicted from Frogmore Cottage ‘to make point to King & William’

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit