Female academic hits back at Spectator writer who said he went for sex at massage parlour after watching her lecture

Lloyd Evans wrote in a Spectator article how he lost control of his 'lunatic libido' during a lecture by Lea Ypi. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

A female academic has hit out at a theatre critic who wrote a controversial article describing how he was so captivated by her that he had to go for sex at a massage parlour.

Listen to this article

Political theory expert Lea Ypi has received an outpouring of support after the “disgusting” piece in The Spectator by Lloyd Evans.

He described in the piece how he admired her “blonde hair spilling over her shoulders” and claimed he was so taken by her that he had to go and sleep with a Chinese prostitute afterwards - and how he went on to haggle over the price.

The article was described as “horrific,” “crude” and “appalling” by readers.

Mr Evans wrote he was so distracted by academic Lea Ypi he went on to pay a “petite, black haired and buxom” woman for sex. Picture: Alamy

Professor Yip posted on Twitter: “Advice for scholars. Next time you lecture on Kant and revolutions at 'Downing (@DarwinCollege) Cambridge, make sure your hair is neatly tied and that you're not blonde. Or else your research impact will be on the @spectator libido section.”

Mr Evans wrote in the piece: “Her blonde hair spilling over her shoulders absorbed far more of my attention than her political reflections.

“I was desperate to speak to her afterwards, but I had no way to orchestrate a meeting.”

Lloyd Evans has been widely condemned for the column. Picture: Social Media

He said he then went to a massage parlour, had a massage and then entered “negotiations” with the woman after she raised an eyebrow at him “suggestively.”

Mr Evans has defended the article, telling the Telegraph the idea for the piece stemmed from a travel book titled Tarts and Vicars where he would visit a cathedral and then a sex worker and write about the contrasting experiences .

He told the paper: “I just find clever and articulate women very attractive and she was physically attractive and that made me feel a bit lonely and then I ended up in a sauna bath.”

He added: “I was trying to encompass both poles of life, between the intellectual high-flying political philosophy and a sexual encounter.

“Of the two I found the sexual encounter much more satisfying and enjoyable.”

Asked if he had any regrets, he said: “It’s a bit unfortunate, I have had people calling me a sex pervert on Twitter which I think is strange.

“So this person, a complete stranger, has read about my romantic life in a magazine and has then made a public effort to notify me that he considered me as sex pervert.

“Well my message to him is get out of the basement and get a bit of action, even if you have to pay for it.”

The article has prompted a furious response. Darwin College commented: “Absolutely appalled to see this Lea. Your fascinating, beautifully crafted lecture was a hugely appreciated highlight of the college's cultural year.

“We hope your memory of the event won't be tainted by an audience member using it to write something so crude and offensive.”

Professor Ben Ansell, an Oxford lecturer, called it “dismal, embarrassing, chauvinist rubbish”, while Professor Linda Connolly, said simply: 'Ugh!'Historian Helene von Bismark added: “This is awful, unacceptable, misogynistic trash”.

Academic Colin Wight said: “Just such a weird piece to write. I can't see the point of it.”

Doctor Charlotte Lydia Riley, a historian, added: “This is horrific. I'm so sorry.”

Writer Julie Bindel posted: “What a disgusting man Lloyd Evans is. He should be sent to an island inhabited only by crocodiles.”

LBC has contacted The Spectator for a comment.