Athletes born male shouldn't compete in women's sport, UN human rights expert says

2 October 2024, 20:43

The participation of transgender women with higher levels of testosterone in women's events has been a divisive issue in sport
The participation of transgender women with higher levels of testosterone in women's events has been a divisive issue in sport. Picture: Alamy

By Will Conroy

Athletes who were not born female should not be allowed to compete in women’s sport, a United Nations-appointed human rights expert will tell the UN General Assembly.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Reem Alsalem, the UN's special rapporteur on violence against women and girls, has said she hopes the recommendations will influence the policies of states and sports.

The participation of transgender women with higher levels of testosterone in women's events has been a divisive issue in sport.

While LGBT+ advocates call for inclusivity, Ms Alsalem has expressed concerns about the physical dangers women in sport can be exposed to by the participation of those who were assigned male at birth.

Reem Alsalem has said she hopes the recommendations will influence the policies of states and sports
Reem Alsalem has said she hopes the recommendations will influence the policies of states and sports. Picture: Alamy

Ms Alsalem has now submitted a report to the UN she prepared amid fears during the Paris Olympics about the dangers of testosterone advantage in women's events.

She said in August that sex testing should be reintroduced to the Games following the controversy around Imane Khelif that overshadowed boxing in the French capital.

The Algerian won women's boxing gold amid claims she previously failed a gender eligibility test while insisting she was born a woman.

Details of the testing have not been provided by a boxing governing body whose credibility is disputed by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), which has observer status at the UN, giving it a role in the General Assembly.

Controversy around Imane Khelif that overshadowed boxing in the French capital
Controversy around Imane Khelif that overshadowed boxing in the French capital. Picture: Alamy

"Sports have functioned on the universally recognised principle that a separate category for females is needed to ensure equal, fair and safe opportunities in sports," the special rapporteur's report says.

"Multiple studies offer evidence that athletes born male have proven performance advantages in sport throughout their lives, although this is most apparent after puberty.

"Undermining the eligibility criteria for single-sex sports results in unfair, unlawful and extreme forms of discrimination against female athletes on the basis of sex."

The report has a clear recommendation to authorities in sport and at state level.

The report discusses the dangers of testosterone advantage in women's events
The report discusses the dangers of testosterone advantage in women's events. Picture: Alamy

"In order to ensure safety and fairness in sport at all levels," Ms Alsalem's report says they should "ensure that female categories in organised sport are exclusively accessible to persons whose biological sex is female".

The report continues: "In cases where the sex of an athlete is unknown or uncertain, a dignified, swift, non-invasive and accurate sex screening method (such as a cheek swab) or, where necessary for exceptional reasons, genetic testing should be applied to confirm the athlete's sex."

Read more: 'I am a woman': Victorious gender scandal boxer Imane Khelif hits out at 'bullies and enemies' after clinching Olympic gold

Read more: Algerian gender scandal boxer Imane Khelif files legal complaint over online hate after winning Olympic gold

Ms Alsalem is due to address the assembly next Tuesday.

She told Sky News: "While there is no obligation to implement the recommendations, the reports drafted by us independent experts of the human rights council carry an authoritative weight.

"We therefore hope that our reports can help state and non-state actors, working on certain policies that are advocating for change and can also contribute to these important policy conversations, particularly with human rights focused language and arguments since everything has a human rights dimension to it."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
A flight carrying Brits fleeing Lebanon has landed in the uk

Flight carrying Brits fleeing Lebanon lands in UK as more mercy mission charter journeys could be arranged

Breaking
CBS, CW And Showtime 2015 Summer TCA Party

Doctor charged in connection with death of Friends icon Matthew Perry pleads guilty

Exclusive
Frank Gardner was forced to crawl the length of a plane on the floor to use the bathroom

Disabled journalist Frank Gardner slams 'discriminatory airline' after being forced to crawl to the toilet

A giant poster of Diego Maradona is displayed on a balcony of the presidential palace in Buenos Aires

Diego Maradona’s remains can be moved to public mausoleum, court rules

Liverpool Street Station concourse

UK’s busiest train station to shut for eight days this Christmas as diversion routes revealed

Exclusive
James Cleverly tells LBC Israel 'has the right' to strike Iranian missile launch sites.

Israel ‘has the right’ to strike Iranian missile launch sites, Tory leadership hopeful James Cleverly says

Keir Starmer has reiterated the UK's support for Israel

Starmer says Israel has right to self-defence from Iran's 'unacceptable aggression' as he calls for 'restraint'

Israeli military and people look at a damaged school building

Eight Israeli soldiers killed during fighting in southern Lebanon

Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon vows to ‘thrill’ fans in first book with author Harlan Coben

Kate Middleton beamed as she met the inspirational young photographer.

Princess Kate returns to royal duties as she meets 'inspirational' young girl battling cancer

Rich Homie Quan

Rapper Rich Homie Quan died from accidental drug overdose, tests show

London Night Tzar Amy Lame At London Bridge Station

Sadiq Khan's 'night czar' Amy Lamé to stand down after criticism of London's faltering nightlife

Keir Starmer

Keir Starmer pays back over £6,000 of gifts received since becoming Prime Minister amid donations row

Russia Journalists Arrested

Four Russian journalists go on trial accused of working for Navalny foundation

Footage from one road-user showed a row of vehicles in the hard shoulder with their hazard lights on

'Massive' pothole on M25 'takes out' 20 cars in morning rush hour causing five-mile queues

Lara (left) and Rita (right) were among those fleeing Lebanon

Brit fleeing Lebanon warzone describes fear of 'missiles coming towards me' as families touch down at Heathrow

Latest News

See more Latest News

Lord Alli is a major donor to Keir Starmer and other top Labour ministers

Labour peer Lord Alli at centre of Starmer freebies row under Lords investigation for possible code breaches
A car moves along the shore in Kaohsiung, southern Taiwan

Thousands evacuated as Typhoon Krathon heads for Taiwan

Chris Kaba was shot dead by a police marksman in 2022

'No justification' for 'angry' police officer to shoot Chris Kaba, court hears, as murder trial begins
The 47-year-old, identified by local media as Christian Brueckner, faces five sexual offence charges

Prosecutors call for 15-year sentence for Madeleine McCann suspect in unrelated trial

Copenhagen Police investigate two explosions near the Israeli embassy

Three arrested after explosions near Israeli embassy in Copenhagen

Daniel Day-Lewis makes shock return to acting seven years after announcing retirement

Daniel Day-Lewis makes shock return to acting seven years after announcing retirement

Teachers Fiona Elias (left) and Liz Hopkin (right) were injured at the school on 24 April

Teachers stabbed by pupil in Ammanford school stabbing thought they would die, court hears

The defendant Christian B, in court

Prosecutors seek 15-year term for Madeleine McCann suspect in unrelated trial

The collision took place on the junction of Goldsmid Road and Russell Street in Reading

Girl, 4, killed after being hit by minibus in Reading

Sunshine is set to return after the wet weather of recent weeks

Exact date rain to end and sunshine to return after 'wettest September in over a century'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry meets with fellow Royal during flying visit to South Africa without wife Meghan Markle

Prince Harry meets with fellow Royal during flying visit to South Africa without wife Meghan Markle
Harry's trip to Lesotho and South Africa appears to mark another week away from his wife

Prince Harry lands in southern Africa for another trip without wife Meghan

David Beckham and Prince William have welcomed two state-of-the-art helicopters to the London Air Ambulance fleet - after a mammoth £16 million fundraising appeal supported by LBC listeners.

David Beckham and Prince William welcome state-of-the-art London air ambulances after £16 million fundraiser

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey
Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria

We're starting to learn what Starmerism means but he has to make sure the cracks don't shatter his vision
Starmer's plan to tackle unemployment has a major flaw – can he see it?

Starmer's opportunity: How understanding health can help benefit claimants find work

AI's Energy Demands Are Soaring – Can Labour’s Clean Power Vision Keep Up?

AI's energy demands are soaring – Can Labour’s clean power vision keep up?

No more 'treasury brain': Rachel Reeves signals new economic era in conference speech, writes Fran Boait.

No more 'treasury brain': Rachel Reeves signals new economic era in conference speech

Pensioners Out in the Cold – But Banking Hubs Offer a Glimmer of Hope.

Pensioners out in the cold – But banking hubs offer a glimmer of hope

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit