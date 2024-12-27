Female prison guard suspended after she was ‘filmed having sex with inmate in cell’

Aerial view of Five Wells Prison in Wellingborough, Northamptonshire, UK. Picture: Alamy

By Josef Al Shemary

The woman has been suspended after a video allegedly showed her performing a sex act before having sex with the inmate in his cell.

Police have arrested the female prison officer and transferred the inmate after the video emerged last week, it has been reported.

Footage captured at the privately-run Five Wells prison in Wellingborough, Northants showed the female prison officer performing a sex act with a tattooed prisoner, then having sex with him in his cell.

The clip was shared among inmates in the £253 million Category C prison, as well as friends on the outside, according to the Sun.

A source told the outlet: “It’s shocking, especially after scandals at other jails. The female warder is being incredibly stupid. She has risked everything and it has been reported to bosses so her career is effectively over.

“I know they’re called screws but you can’t be sleeping with prisoners in your prison and definitely shouldn’t do it on camera.”

A spokesman for G4S, who runs the prison, told LBC: “A prison custody officer has been suspended and arrested by Northamptonshire Police on suspicion of misconduct in a public office.

It would be inappropriate to comment further while they investigate.”

This is just the latest in a number of cases involving prison officers performing sexual acts with inmates.

A record number of female prison guards have been fired for having sex with prisoners in the last three years, with 29 women fired.

In a similar case earlier this year, Linda De Sousa Abreu, 30, was on duty at HMP Wandsworth when she entered a prisoner’s cell and had sex with him.

Linda De Sousa Abreu has pleaded guilty to misconduct after having sex with an inmate in a cell. Picture: Alamy

The encounter was filmed by another inmate and lasted for almost five minutes. It was later shared across social media.

A police investigation was launched after officers were made aware of the clip.

De Sousa Abreu was arrested and later admitted having sex with the prisoner.

After the video went viral, De Sousa Abreu was identified by prison staff and arrested by police at Heathrow Airport.

The clip showed De Sousa Abreu performing a sex act at the Category A jail in south-west London.

The two go on to have sex while the other cellmate films on a mobile phone.

The friend, who is smoking while recording, says: “Guys we've made history, this is what I'm telling you.”

Linda De Sousa Abreu allegedly appeared in the video. Picture: Alamy

Later in the video he adds: “This is how we roll in Wandsworth.”

She phoned the prison as she fled to the airport to say that she was not returning to work and that her husband would return her equipment.

Tetteh Turkson, of the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “This was a shocking breach of the public’s trust. De Sousa was clearly an enthusiastic participant who wrongly thought she would avoid responsibility.

“The CPS recognises there is no excuse for any prison officer who conducts themselves in such a manner, and we will never hesitate to prosecute those who abuse their position of power.

“After working closely with the Metropolitan Police to build the strongest possible case, De Sousa had no option but accept she was guilty.

"She will now rightly face the consequences of her actions.”