One fifth of British armed forces 'unfit to fight', Ministry of Defence admits

24 December 2024, 05:50 | Updated: 24 December 2024, 05:54

British army soldiers are seen during an exercise near Tapa, Estonia on 20 May, 2023.
British army soldiers are seen during an exercise near Tapa, Estonia on 20 May, 2023. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Nearly a fifth of the armed forces are unfit to fight without any restrictions, the Ministry of Defence has said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Some 10,000 soldiers, sailors and aviators are medically unfit to serve in combat, while another 15,000 can only go to war under certain circumstances.

Restrictions include the weather being right and not being exposed to too much noise.

In the army, nearly a quarter of all soldiers and officers are not able to fight without restrictions - over 16,000 "medically not deployable" or "medically limited deployable" out of 71,340 active personnel.

In the navy, some 3,000 sailors cannot serve in active combat under any circumstances.

Read more: British Army would be destroyed in 'six months to a year' in major war, veterans minister warns

Read more: Soldiers quit the Armed Forces in their droves despite Labour pay rise

Sir Keir Starmer commits to 'setting out a pathway' to 2.5% defence spending

In the RAF, some 3,721 personnel members out of a total of 27,969 cannot serve.

The figures were released by junior defence minister Al Carns following questions submitted by the Conservatives.

It comes after Mr Carns warned earlier this month that the army would be wiped out in six months to a year if fighting a major war.

Mark Francois, the Conservative former defence minister, told the Times that the figures were "deeply worrying".

He said: "Not only has the army now shrunk to just over 71,000 soldiers, almost 2,000 below its established strength [but] of those, almost a quarter are not medically fully deployable.

“This requires urgent action, not just regarding recruitment and retention but also remedial action, especially physiotherapy, to ensure our remaining soldiers are truly fighting fit.”

Military analyst claims British Army would 'only last weeks' in a major war

An MoD spokeswoman said: “The vast majority of our service personnel — around 90 per cent — are deployable at any point, with most of the remaining members of our armed forces employed in wider military roles.

“We are committed to providing world-class medical treatment to ensure personnel can return to duty where possible, or to support their transition to civilian life.”

MoD statistics from April 2024 showed the Army fell below its target size for the first time since it was set, meaning all three service branches are currently below target: the Army by 1%, the RN/RM by 5% and the RAF by 10%.

Overall, the UK armed forces were 5,440 personnel (1%) below target.

Following details of Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer's call with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, there has been speculation that the UK could be considering sending troops to Ukraine to help train its armed forces.

Last week, Defence Secretary John Healey said it is a "critical period" for Ukraine and pledged that the UK would be "stepping up" help.

Earlier in December, veterans minister Mr Carns, who is also a reservist, issued the warning as he spoke of the importance of rebuilding the UK's reserve forces.

During a speech at the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) in London, Mr Carns said: "In a war of scale - not a limited intervention, but one similar to Ukraine - our army for example on the current casualty rates would be expended - as part of a broader multinational coalition - in six months to a year.”

Defence Secretary John Healey meets British personnel at the Tapa military base in Estonia last week
Defence Secretary John Healey meets British personnel at the Tapa military base in Estonia last week. Picture: Getty

He said the casualty rate suffered by Russian forces in Ukraine - killed and injured - is around 1,500 soldiers a day.

He said this ability to absorb such losses and keep fighting is part of Russia's plan and is why Britain needs to rebuild the depth of fighting forces it has available.

Meanwhile retention is also an issue for the armed forces - military personnel are quitting at high rates despite a pay rise from Labour.

Around 15,000 people left the military in the year to October, 7,778 of which were declared “voluntary outflow” - meaning they left the Armed Forces of their own accord. Only 12,000 joined over the same period.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

South Korea Martial Law

South Korea’s opposition party vows to impeach acting president

The explosion took place at around 8.25am local time (5.25 UK time) on Tuesday

At least 12 people killed in blast at explosives factory in Turkey

Nasa's Parker probe is passing within 3.8 million miles of the sun's surface

Fastest spacecraft ever makes closest approach to the sun in bid to unlock secrets of the solar system

Sebastian Zapeta has been charged with murder after a woman was burned to death in the New York subway

Illegal migrant charged with burning woman to death in New York subway 'had been deported before'

Gloria Acquaah-Harrison was one of two black cast members who were racially abused

Shock as Only Fools and Horses musical's black cast members 'racially abused' by rowdy heckler in London show

Syria's former president Bashar al-Assad (C) and his wife Asma al-Assad in 2023

'Don't let Assad's British wife return to UK', ministers urged, after she 'becomes unhappy with Moscow life'

California High Surf

Man’s death blamed on major storm pounding California’s central coast

Rust case

Prosecutors withdraw appeal of dismissed Rust shooting case against Alec Baldwin

President Biden Speaks On The 30th Anniversary Of The Family And Medical Leave Act At The White House

Former US president Bill Clinton rushed to hospital with fever

BRITAIN-POLITICS-GOVERNMENT

Starmer looking towards 'better, brighter future for every person' in Christmas message amid turbulent year for UK

Bill Clinton speaks while sat in a chair

Ex-president Bill Clinton admitted to hospital after developing fever

Paul Hogan stands on the set of Crocodile Dundee

Huge Australian crocodile made famous by cameo role in Crocodile Dundee dies

A US ethics committee report's found Matt Gaetz paid women for sex - including a 17-year-old girl

Trump ally Matt Gaetz paid for sex and drugs while in office, ethics report finds

c

Southport rioter who took brick to head and crotch in viral video jailed for violent disorder

Subway Burning

Man faces murder charge over death of woman set on fire in New York subway train

Marcel Ciolacu casts a vote at the parliament in Bucharest

New pro-European coalition approved in Romania amid period of political turmoil

Latest News

See more Latest News

A lava lake erupting at the Kīlauea volcano in Hawaii

One of the world’s most active volcanoes begins erupting again

Palestinians look at home destroyed by an Israeli strike late Saturday in Deir al-Balah

Israeli air strikes on Gaza ‘kill at least 20 people’

Cadburys Dairy milk Chocolate Bar

Cadbury 'disappointed' after losing royal warrant after 170 years

Mark Moran, 23, and Daniel Livingstone, 25, who tried to smuggle £42 million worth of cocaine into the UK have been jailed

Two men who tried to smuggle £42m worth of cocaine into UK jailed

A close-up of Prime Minister Francois Bayrou speaking

New French government named after previous one collapsed in budget fight

f

Daughter of woman murdered by boyfriend speaks of 'heartache' not knowing where remains are - as police renew appeal
Matt Gaetz speaking at a podium

Ethics report accuses Matt Gaetz of ‘regularly’ paying for sex while in office

Gemma

Man appears in court accused of murder of 'wonderful' teacher stabbed to death in south London
A man has died and a toddler was left critically injured following a crash involving a car and two pedestrians near Barnsley

Man, 56, dies and toddler critically injured after car ploughs into wall after hitting pedestrians
Woman looking out of window on rainy day

'Dire consequences' for domestic violence charities due to funding cuts and rise to employers' NI contributions

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Sarah, Duchess of York shares her new book with LBC.

Duchess of York shares new book with LBC as she celebrates festive season

The Princess of Wales planned her carol service with help from the grieving Lady Gabriella Windsor whose husband was found dead earlier this year.

Princess Kate planned carol service with help of grieving Lady Gabriella Windsor

Princess Beatrice will join the Royal Family at Sandringham after her disgraced father Prince Andrew said he would not been joining the annual festivities.

Princess Beatrice to join Royal Family Christmas lunch after shamed dad Andrew uninvited from festivities

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News