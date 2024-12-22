Soldiers quit the Armed Forces in their droves despite Labour pay rise

By Henry Moore

Soldiers are quitting the British Armed Forces at high rates despite a pay rise from Labour.

Around 15,000 people left the military in the year to October, 7,778 of which were declared “voluntary outflow” - meaning they left the Armed Forces of their own accord.

During this period, the military shrunk, with only 12,000 joining.

Moreover, as of October 2024, there just are just two servicemen and women for everything thousand people in Britain, the first time this has ever happened.

This comes despite a 6 per cent pay rise from the Government, as Labour desperately seeks to stop the crisis facing Britain’s Armed Forces.

This pay rise marked the largest in 22 years, but has seemingly failed in its main objective, retaining talent.

In real terms, Army privates have received just 1.9 per cent extra earnings since 2011, a stark difference from the 13.4 per cent received by junior doctors.

These small pay rises are reflected in a lack of contentment amongst many soldiers, with just 32 per cent saying they are happy with their salaries, according to a survey published in May.

An MoD spokesman told the Telegraph: “This Government inherited a recruitment crisis, with targets being missed every year for the past 14 years, and is taking decisive action to stop the long-term decline in numbers.

“We have given personnel the largest pay rise in decades and scrapped 100 outdated policies that block and slow down recruitment, as well as [introducing] retention payments for key skills within the Armed Forces.

“Our service personnel make extraordinary sacrifices to keep us all safe and we are proud of their courage, dedication, and professionalism.”