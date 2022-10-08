Breaking News

Fire erupts after 'explosion' on vital bridge linking Russia and Crimea

Picture of the explosion on the bridge between Crimea and Russia. Picture: The Kyiv Independent

By Fran Way

A huge fire has erupted on a vital bridge that links Crimea to the Russian mainland.

Pictures and videos show the Kerch Rail Bridge engulfed in flames with the road next it collapsed into the sea.

⚡️Eyewitnesses post photos, video of the fiercely burning Kerch bridge.



The Kerch bridge from Russia to Crimea has been hit by a massive explosion on the span that carries railway traffic early on Oct. 8. pic.twitter.com/5wvIjBZmZZ — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) October 8, 2022

Video of damage to the Crimean Bridge. https://t.co/roEjIKH19B pic.twitter.com/DwsS5O625g — Rob Lee (@RALee85) October 8, 2022

RIA-Novosti and the Tass news agency quoted local Russian official Oleg Kryuchkov as saying an object thought to be a fuel storage tank caught fire and that traffic has been stopped on the bridge.

The crossing is a pair of road and rail bridges that Russia built after it seized and annexed Crimea from Ukraine in violation of international law in 2014.

The fire occurred hours after explosions rocked the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv early on Saturday, sending plumes of smoke into the sky and triggering a series of secondary explosions.