Fishing boat believed to have sunk after collision with a ferry near Jersey

The Commodore Goodwill (pictured) ferry collided with a fishing boat, which is thought to have sunk, triggering a search and rescue operation. Picture: Alamy

By Stephen Rigley

A fishing boat is believed to have sunk after it hit a ferry at sea off the coast of Jersey.

A search and rescue operation is under way of St Ouen's Bay.

It is thought the fishing boat’s captain and two crew members were on board when the collision happened.

Lifeboats from Jersey and Guernsey have joined French military aircraft and a pair of rescue helicopters as they search the water.

Fishing boats have also joined the search for their colleagues.

The ferry has been confirmed as Commodore Goodwill, run by Condor Ferries.

That vessel, carrying five passengers and 24 crew members, is still under control of its crew and docked in Elizabeth Harbour.

"The ship departed Guernsey for Jersey at 04:41 this morning and the incident occurred at around 05:30," CEO John Napton said.

Websites that monitor sea traffic show a number of boats in the area while aircraft trackers show planes flying in a search pattern.

Updates to follow