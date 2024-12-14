Breaking News

Five dead in France after shootings near Dunkirk saw Kurdish migrants and guards near camp killed

14 December 2024, 18:13 | Updated: 14 December 2024, 18:40

The shooting took place at the Loon Plage migrant camp near Dunkirk (file photo)
The shooting took place at the Loon Plage migrant camp near Dunkirk (file photo). Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

At least five people are dead after shootings caused chaos near Dunkirk, including at a migrant camp.

Two migrants at the Loon Plage camp near Dunkirk were shot dead.

Migrants regularly set off to Britain on dinghies from the camp.

The victims were reportedly of Kurdish origin.

Two security guards guarding corporate premises near the camp were then shot dead.

The shootings began when a businessman was shot dead about 10 miles inland from coastal Dunkirk at 4pm local time.

Police in northern France said a man claiming to be the gunman had turned themselves in at a police station nearby.

Officials confirmed two security guards and two migrants were killed near Dunkirk - with a fifth person slain in Wormhout nearby.

An investigation has been opened into the deaths.

Special forces police were reportedly first called to the camp on the Mardyck Road soon after 4pm on Saturday after reports of a gun rampage reached them.

He added: "Four people were shot dead around the camp at Mardyck – two security guards and two migrants."

Police searched car where they found weapons and road blocks put in place.

The suspect is unknown to the authorities.

