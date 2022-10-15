Five million families face mortgage bills rise of £5,100 by the end of 2024, think tank says

15 October 2022, 07:31

People looking in estate agents windows in Ely,Cambridgeshire, as the worry about mortgage rises continue
People looking in estate agents windows in Ely,Cambridgeshire, as the worry about mortgage rises continue. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

More than five million households are predicted to see their annual mortgage payments rise by an average of £5,100 between now and the end of 2024, according to a think tank.

Some £1,200 of the average increase predicted reflects higher expectations of interest rate rises since the "mini-budget", the Resolution Foundation said.

The number of mortgages on the market nosedived following the mini-budget. Lenders have gradually been bringing back new deals but have priced their rates upwards.

On Friday, Moneyfacts.co.uk counted 3,112 mortgage products available, compared with 3,961 on the day of the mini-budget.

Read more: Time 'running out' for Truss as Tories turn on her after humiliating tax u-turn

Read more: Jeremy Hunt appointed Chancellor after Kwasi Kwarteng sacked

The average two and five-year fixed mortgage rates on the market are at their highest levels since 2008, standing at 6.47% and 6.29% respectively.

The Foundation, which is focused on improving the living standards of those on low-to-middle incomes, emphasised that its mortgage cost estimates are "very sensitive to fiscal, as well as monetary, policy developments in the months and years ahead".

While some homeowners on variable rate deals will see their costs increase immediately, the impact on the majority of mortgaged homeowners, who are on fixed-rate mortgages, will build over the coming years as they move off lower rates on to new deals, the Foundation said.

By the end of 2024, 5.1 million mortgaged households - or nearly a fifth of households across Britain - will be spending more on their housing costs as a result of increases in mortgage rates since the third quarter of 2022, according to the research.

Affected households in London will see the biggest increase, with average payments projected to rise by £8,000 over this period - more than twice the level of the £3,400 increase experienced by households who are impacted in Wales.

The impact in London will be concentrated, however, as less than a fifth (19%) of households there have a mortgage.

In total, mortgage payments are set to rise by £26 billion a year by the end of 2024, the Foundation said.

The think tank also said that, although higher income households will face the biggest increases in mortgage costs in cash terms on average, it is lower income families with mortgages that face the biggest increase as a share of their income.

By early 2025, half of all mortgaged households, or 3.8 million in total, will have seen higher mortgage costs absorb at least 5% of their net household income, including around two million households who will have lost at least 10% of their household income, according to the projections.

Some households may be able to avoid higher costs by, for example, using savings to reduce their mortgage balance, or by downsizing to a less expensive home.

The Foundation said it also noted that a higher interest rates climate will create "winners" as well as "losers", with higher rates potentially benefiting retired savers and those who are saving up to buy their first home.

The report added: "Regardless of how the future unfolds, it is fair to assume that higher interest rates will cause not only (often serious) problems for a very large number of households, but have significant political ramifications as well."

The Foundation's analysis also indicates that there was a smaller share of mortgaged households among Conservative voters in 2019 compared with Labour or SNP voters, at 33%, compared with 40% and 41% respectively.

The report added: "However, close to four in 10 voters in 'red wall' seats at the last election were mortgaged homeowners."

Lindsay Judge, research director at the Resolution Foundation, said: "Households across Britain are currently living through an inflation-driven cost-of-living crisis as pay packets shrink and energy bills rise.

"The Government has responded with policies such as the welcome Energy Price Guarantee. But the Bank of England is responding too by raising interest rates, which will benefit savers but cause a fresh living standards crunch for mortgaged households across Britain.

"Between now and the next election, Britain is on track for a £26 billion mortgage hike as over five million households see their annual mortgage payments rise by £5,100 on average.

"With almost half of all mortgagor households on course to see their family budgets fall by at least 5% from higher payments, the living standards pain from rising interest rates will be widespread."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Liz Truss has reversed her flagship tax policy

'It's over': Time 'running out' for Truss as Tories turn on her after humiliating tax u-turn

1

'Devastated' King Charles 'hopeful' for reconciliation with Prince Harry, says royal expert

The woman ran off after appearing to turn him down

Man brutally turned down after proposing to girlfriend in front of thousands on kiss cam at hockey game

Stock image of fire fighters tackle a simulated blaze during training at Cardiff Wales, UK.

Firefighter strength tests made easier in bid to recruit more women into rescue service

A second man has been charged after the attacks on Bishopsgate.

Second man charged after three 'have-a-go heroes' knifed in attempted Bishopsgate robbery

1

Putin warns a NATO-Russia clash would bring 'global catastrophe' as mobilisation set to end in two weeks

Harry Potter and Cracker actor Robbie Coltrane has died

'Thanks for all the laughter': Harry Potter and Cracker actor Robbie Coltrane dies aged 72

A huge queue of people in Victoria Tower Gardens outside the Palace of Westminster.

Man admits sexually assaulting woman in queue to attend the Queen's lying in state

Andrew Marr said Truss has turned Britain into "a laughing stock"

Andrew Marr: This government just isn't working

West Ham United v RSC Anderlecht: Group B - UEFA Europa Conference League

Four police officers injured and 13 arrests made after crowd trouble at West Ham v Anderlecht clash

Liz Truss Holds Press Conference After Sacking Her Chancellor

Drop in pound accelerated when PM Liz Truss spoke to announce another embarrassing tax U-turn

1

'Stay out of Stop the Oil protests': Met tells drivers not to 'self-police' when eco-mob block roads

The 18-year-old Princess is the heir to the Dutch throne

Teenage Dutch princess forced to leave student home over kidnap fears

Liz Truss has reversed her flagship tax policy

'It's over': Truss clings to power as Tories turn on her after humiliating tax u-turn

Neil Maxwell has been named as the prime suspect in the Leah Croucher murder investigation

Prime suspect in Leah Croucher murder named as sex offender who killed himself

A senior coroner has suggested separating content seen by adults and children following the inquest into the death of schoolgirl Molly Russell.

Senior coroner urges review into children's social media access after inquest into the death of teenager Molly Russell

Latest News

See more Latest News

Flooded land

Pakistan floods recovery could take three years, minister warns

Turkey Mine Explosion

Turkish coal mine blast death toll rises with many still trapped

Turkey Mine Explosion

Turkish coal mine blast leaves 22 dead and dozens trapped

Russia Ukraine War Musk

Musk asks US government to take over funding of satellite network for Ukraine

SpaceX-Crew Return

Four astronauts return to Earth after six months on space station

Vladimir Putin

Putin: Call-up of Russian reservists to finish in two weeks

Malta Journalist Slain Trial

Brothers given 40-year jail terms for murdering Maltese journalist

Eurovision 2023

North Macedonia to miss Eurovision due to energy crisis

Italy Russel Crowe

Gladiator star Russell Crowe named ‘ambassador of Rome in the world’

Malta Journalist Slain Trial

Brothers admit murdering Maltese journalist in sudden change to pleas

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Neither ‘persuasive’ nor ‘persuaded’: James O’Brien exposes waning ministerial support for PM

Neither ‘persuasive’ nor ‘persuaded’: James O’Brien exposes waning ministerial support for PM
Ed vs Greg

'He has a career in stand-up comedy to look forward to': Ed Miliband hits back at Trade Minister Greg Hands
Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/10 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/10 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: What happens at Westminster happens in your house too

Liz Truss economic plans

'When Liz Truss wants you to think she’s given you personal help, she hasn't': Shelagh Fogarty blasts PM economic plans
‘Morally corrupt and intellectually vapid’: James O’Brien delivers vicious blows in Jacob Rees-Mogg’s direction

‘Morally corrupt and intellectually vapid’: James O’Brien delivers vicious blows in Jacob Rees-Mogg's direction
Tom Swarbrick gives take after raid on US-style candy and souvenir shops on Oxford Street

Tom Swarbrick gives take after raid on US-style candy and souvenir shops on Oxford Street

Caller buys Rolf Harris' art

'I do actually quite like them': Caller reveals he invested in art by Rolf Harris in hopes of a not guilty verdict
‘Are we living in the same country?’ Nick Ferrari challenges James Cleverly’s view that the UK is ‘in a good place’

‘Are we living in the same country?’ Nick Ferrari challenges James Cleverly’s view that the UK is ‘in a good place’
Cross Question with Iain Dale 12/10 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 12/10 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit