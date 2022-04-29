Foreign Office tells woman raped in Turkey: 'Carry on with your holiday and enjoy it'

A young woman was told to enjoy the rest of her holiday after being raped
A young woman was told to enjoy the rest of her holiday after being raped. Picture: Alamy

A young woman who was raped while on holiday in Turkey was told to "carry on with your holiday and enjoy it" after asking for help from the Foreign Office.

The victim, known as Ms B, was denied the chance to take legal action because she was given the wrong information, the Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman said.

It upheld a complaint from her and found the Foreign Office's failings meant the opportunity to bring her attacker to justice was missed.

The vice consul told her: "What you now have to do is to carry on with your holiday and enjoy it."

Ms B was given incorrect information, including that she did not have enough evidence to give to the police and that she did not need a forensic examination.

She raised the alarm over Foreign Office officials, who she said either did not believe her or take her seriously.

Despite returning to Turkey three times and hiring a lawyer to take it up with the police, none of the attackers were tracked down.

The Foreign Office was condemned in the ombudsman's findings
The Foreign Office was condemned in the ombudsman's findings. Picture: Alamy

But if an investigation had been launched earlier, they could have been found, the woman believes.

"I wouldn't wish my experience of the FCDO's mishandling on anyone else," Ms B said.

"I can only hope that significant lessons will be learnt by the FCDO following the report by the ombudsman and, as a result, significant changes are made to their processes, hiring and training practices."

The Foreign Office should now set out how it will address the failures, the ombudsman said, and compensate Ms B for her travel and legal expenses.

Ombudsman Rob Behrens said: "A young woman who has undergone a deeply traumatic experience has been treated with contempt by the very people who were meant to help her.

"This is a severe dereliction of duty by the FCDO, which needs to make sure that such mishandling of an incident of serious sexual assault never happens again.

"In the aftermath of the #MeToo era, people have a right to assume that Government departments will display the highest levels of awareness and understanding about the importance of women's safety."

A Foreign Office spokesman said: "We apologise for the distress caused and will immediately implement the ombudsman's recommendations.

"Since this incident in 2018, the FCDO has taken a number of steps to ensure victims are not failed in the same way.

"We are committed to learning from where we have fallen short so we can improve the consular support we provide to British nationals in cases involving rape and sexual assault."

