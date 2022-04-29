Exclusive

Cabinet minister tells LBC she was pinned against wall by male MP with 'wandering hands'

29 April 2022, 08:05 | Updated: 29 April 2022, 09:06

By Sophie Barnett

A female cabinet minister has told LBC she was pinned against a wall by a male MP with "wandering hands" as she spoke about misogyny in Parliament.

International trade secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan revealed she has been at the "sharp-end of misogyny" by some of her male colleagues, "many times over".

She told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast she was pinned against a wall by a male MP "many years ago" - and the politician involved is no longer in Parliament.

"Well we might describe it as wandering hands if you like, we might describe it as, a number of years ago being pinned up against a wall by a male MP who is now no longer in the House, I'm pleased to say, declaring that I must want him because he was a powerful man," she told Nick.

Read more: Harman says 'misogyny is alive and well and stalking Commons' after 'sordid' Rayner story

Read more: 'They shouldn't have to put up with this crap': Minister slams misogynistic Rayner story

International trade secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan revealed she has been at the "sharp-end of misogyny" by some of her male colleagues.
International trade secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan revealed she has been at the "sharp-end of misogyny" by some of her male colleagues. Picture: LBC

She added these "power abuses" by a small minority of male colleagues are "completely unacceptable".

Ms Trevelyan said she has experienced "wandering hands" from "half a dozen" male colleagues during her time in Parliament, some of whom were "repeat offenders".

The Tory MP for Berwick-upon-Tweed claimed that despite recent revelations in the political world, Parliament has made "real progress" in both calling out misogyny and supporting those who have experienced it.

"Those of us, as senior women, across all the political parties, absolutely stand ready to both support them and help them to deal with anyone who thinks this is okay," she said.

"It is not okay. It's not okay in any workplace, it's not okay in any kind of social environment for men to abuse their position, their power, their strength. It is not okay and we must always call it out."

The House of Commons.
The House of Commons. Picture: Alamy

The international trade secretary said she has never witnessed an MP watching porn in the chamber before, following claims two female Tory MPs witnessed a male Tory frontbencher watching it on his phone in the Commons.

More follows

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

US DEA agents have arrested Fahie

British Virgin Islands leader charged with importing cocaine after Mexican cartel sting

Breaking
Russian attacks hit residential area in Zaporizhzhia

Two British charity workers feared captured by Russian forces in Ukraine

Samsung has received backlash after it launched a new campaign

Samsung slammed over 'tone deaf' and 'disrespectful' ad of woman running alone at night

Residents in so-called ‘heat network’ schemes have seen bills rise by as much as 350%

Revealed: Struggling families see energy bills soar by 350% in cost of living 'loophole'

Tories hailed the deal as proof Priti Patel's Rwanda deal is working

No migrant crossings detected for nine days - but unclear if Rwanda deal is behind it

Around 8,000 British Army troops are being sent to eastern Europe this summer

Britain to send 8,000 troops to eastern Europe in 'largest deployments since Cold War'

Midwifes have been told not to use gendered phrases including "breast feeding" and "vaginal birth"

Midwives told to say 'chestfeeding' and 'frontal birth' to not offend pregnant trans men

Johnny Depp was spotted proudly showing his courtroom doodles to his lawyer

Johnny Depp proudly shows lawyer his doodles during heated $100m Amber Heard trial

ukraine

Ukraine releases photos of ten Russian troops accused of being among ‘Butchers of Bucha’

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has hinted there could be further help for families struggling with soaring energy bills in the autumn.

Cost of living crisis: 'Silly' to offer more help with soaring energy bills now, says Sunak
stubb

'Putin might be many things but he's not suicidal,' says ex-Finnish PM amid nuke threats

Nadine Dorries revealed she has experienced "mansplaining" in the House of Commons

Nadine Dorries: I was mansplained to, talked down to and talked over as an MP

Sir Malcolm Rifkind said the the United Kingdom is not "going to get involved in a direct shooting war" with Russia

Rifkind: UK will not enter 'shooting war' with Russia, but we'll help Ukraine all we can

rees-mogg

Brexit border checks delayed again as Rees-Mogg admits they would cost £1bn

boris

Boris Johnson ‘attended Carrie’s Abba party to interview one of her friends for a job’

Zara Phythian and her husband are accused of 14 child sex offences

Doctor Strange star accused of child sex charges 'threatened to burn victim's belongings'

Latest News

See more Latest News

A woman wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walks near the flowers at a park in Seoul, South Korea

South Korea to relax outdoor mask mandate as Covid-19 slows

Accused serial killer Billy Chemirmir, left, listens to private investigator Tonia Silva during the final day of his re-trial

‘Serial killer’ found guilty of murdering pensioner, 81, he met at Walmart
Yesenia Guadalupe Ramirez, one of two suspects charged in connection with the kidnapping of a three-month-old baby in San Jose, appears for her arraignment hearing at the Santa Clara County Hall of Justice

Woman arrested after baby is kidnapped ‘met family at church’
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, left, and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

UN head condemns attacks on civilians during Ukraine visit

U.S. Capitol

US House passes military lend-lease bill to speed Ukraine aid
President Joe Biden (Andrew Harnik/AP)

Joe Biden asks Congress to bankroll support for Ukrainian government
George Floyd Minneapolis Police

Derek Chauvin appeals against murder conviction over George Floyd killing
Soldiers from US Army Garrison Italy return a birthday cake to Meri Mion, centre, in Vicenza, northern Italy (Laura Krieder/US Army/AP)

Italian woman, 90, gets birthday cake 77 years after it was taken by liberators
Jewish people visit the Auschwitz Nazi concentration camp after the March Of The Living annual observance that was not held for two years due to the global Covid-19 pandemic, in Oswiecim, Poland (Czarek Sokolowski/AP)

Poland’s president denounces Russian war in Ukraine at Holocaust event
Israel’s prime minister Naftali Bennett (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

Family of Israel’s prime minister Naftali Bennett receives new death threat

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nick Ferrari was speaking during his daily breakfast show on LBC

Nick Ferrari's warning to 'bed-wetting liberals' over Rwanda migrant plan
Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/04 | Watch again

Cleaner fired for refusing to work at house of man watching porn around her

Cleaner fired for refusing to work at house of man watching porn around her
'Do you honestly care?!': Nick Ferrari reaches 'exhaustion point' over partygate

'Do you honestly care?!': Nick Ferrari reaches 'exhaustion point' over partygate
Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/04 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 27/04 | Watch

Cross Question with Iain Dale 27/04 | Watch again

Vulnerable people still being sent to care homes without Covid tests

Vulnerable people still being sent to care homes without Covid tests, claims carer
Iain Dale takes on 'Russian sympathiser' who believes YouTubers over journalists

Iain Dale takes on 'Russian sympathiser' who believes 'random YouTubers' over journalists
Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/04 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 26/04 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Cross Question with Iain Dale 26/04 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police