Cabinet minister tells LBC she was pinned against wall by male MP with 'wandering hands'

By Sophie Barnett

A female cabinet minister has told LBC she was pinned against a wall by a male MP with "wandering hands" as she spoke about misogyny in Parliament.

International trade secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan revealed she has been at the "sharp-end of misogyny" by some of her male colleagues, "many times over".

She told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast she was pinned against a wall by a male MP "many years ago" - and the politician involved is no longer in Parliament.

"Well we might describe it as wandering hands if you like, we might describe it as, a number of years ago being pinned up against a wall by a male MP who is now no longer in the House, I'm pleased to say, declaring that I must want him because he was a powerful man," she told Nick.

International trade secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan revealed she has been at the "sharp-end of misogyny" by some of her male colleagues. Picture: LBC

She added these "power abuses" by a small minority of male colleagues are "completely unacceptable".

Ms Trevelyan said she has experienced "wandering hands" from "half a dozen" male colleagues during her time in Parliament, some of whom were "repeat offenders".

The Tory MP for Berwick-upon-Tweed claimed that despite recent revelations in the political world, Parliament has made "real progress" in both calling out misogyny and supporting those who have experienced it.

"Those of us, as senior women, across all the political parties, absolutely stand ready to both support them and help them to deal with anyone who thinks this is okay," she said.

"It is not okay. It's not okay in any workplace, it's not okay in any kind of social environment for men to abuse their position, their power, their strength. It is not okay and we must always call it out."

The House of Commons. Picture: Alamy

The international trade secretary said she has never witnessed an MP watching porn in the chamber before, following claims two female Tory MPs witnessed a male Tory frontbencher watching it on his phone in the Commons.

