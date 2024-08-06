Exclusive

Former Met Commissioner 'unimpressed' by Starmer's use of 'strong phrases' in the wake of violent protests

By Danielle de Wolfe

Former Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Paul Stephenson has criticised the Prime Minister's use of "strong phrases" amid the ongoing violent protests sweeping the UK.

Speaking with Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, the former Met Commander said he was "not hugely impressed" with comments from politicians attempting "to show they’re in charge of the situation".

Speaking on the violent protests that continue to sweep areas of the UK, the former Met chief said that phrases like "the full force of the law" should be used as standard.

"'Standing army’, ‘ramping up the CJS (Criminal Justice System)’ and ‘full force of the law’ - I rather think communities expect the full force of the law to be used against thugs irrespective of who’s motivating them," he said.

It comes as the Prime Minister appeared to be caught up in a war of words with US tech billionaire Elon Musk, following posts made in the wake of the riots labelling 'civil war' in the UK 'inevitable'.

Speaking with Nick, Sir Mark continued: "All the thugs on the streets who are causing this damage - and I include in that all the thugs, people who use banners and protecting communities to cause damage - all of them need to face the full force of the law."

"But that’s something that should be in place 24/7," he said.

It comes as six people were arrested in Plymouth after violent disorder overnight, and in Belfast, where police attacked.

Violence across the UK has continued to escalate in recent days, with the PM having chaired an emergency Cobra meeting to plan a response with senior ministers and police representatives.

Speaking on the post, the Prime Minister's spokesperson said there was "no justification for comments like that".