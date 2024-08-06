Hospital staff sent home and shops close early as disorder continues across UK cities - as more arrests made

The rioting was triggered following a fatal stabbing attack in Southport last week. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

A number of shops have been forced to close early and staff from GP surgeries and a hospital were sent home amid rising tensions following violent disorder in some towns in the UK.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

In Plymouth, six people were arrested and a number of officers were injured following disorder in the city centre.

Bricks, large masonry, fireworks and glass bottles were thrown at police who struggled to contain rioters and counter-protesters.

Crowds also gathered in Birmingham ahead of an expected EDL rally which did not take place and in Belfast a bin on fire and a petrol bomb have been thrown at police.

There have so far been more than 420 arrests nationwide over the past week.

The riots were sparked after three girls were killed in a knife attack in Southport last Monday.

Police intervene against far-right protestors in Plymouth. Picture: Getty

Anti-racism activists face off far-right protest in Plymouth. Picture: Getty

Police intervene with dogs against far-right protestors in Plymouth. Picture: Getty

Meanwhile in Birmingham, West Midlands Police confirmed no arrests were made on Monday night and that there were no clashes with members of opposing groups amid fears of a large EDL rally.

Hundreds of people came out to protect local shops and a mosque after rumours members the EDL and other protestors were coming to the area.

Shops shut and a local hospital sent staff home as expected violence was threatened.

However, the force confirmed this did not take place but added they are investigating "sporadic incidents".

Shops shut and a local hospital sent staff home as expected violence was threatened. Picture: Alamy

This included an assault, incidents of criminal damage to a pub on Stoney Lane, a car which had its windows smashed on Alcombe Grove, Stechford and further criminal damage to a vehicle which had its tyres damaged in Bordesley Green.

Sky News reported on Monday that one of its vans was attacked in Birmingham by a "knife-wielding man".

The news outlet reported its journalists had observed "a large gathering of Muslim men who said they were preparing to 'defend' the street from another rumoured far-right protest in the area.

Hundreds of people came out in Birmingham to protect local shops and a mosque. Picture: Alamy

Police also came under attack in South Belfast.

The unrest happened in the Sandy Row area, close to a supermarket which was set on fire on Saturday.

Roughly a dozen people were involved in the violence - which involved a bin being set alight and a petrol bomb thrown at police.

A number of officers in riot gear have sealed off the street.

Anti-racism activists face off far-right protest in Plymouth. Picture: Getty

Police intervene against far-right protestors in Plymouth. Picture: Getty

MP for Birmingham Yardley Jess Phillips said people there "are scared tonight".

"We have directed police to all locations of violence we are hearing about. Any acts of violence will not be tolerated," she said on X, formerly Twutter.

She added police "attended site of earlier violence" and residents have told her "things have calmed".

"I encourage residents to call police and let me know if there is any issues they see occurring, grateful to all those who did this tonight," she added.

Read more: Fireworks, stones, glass bottles and bricks thrown in Plymouth as 7 arrests made as violent disorder continues

Read more: Balloons, toys and flowers left as Southport honours stabbing victims at vigil as girls 'taken too soon' remembered

#UPDATE | We have made six arrests following events in #Plymouth today (Monday 5 August).



During the evening, we saw levels of violence across the city and several officers sustained minor injuries as a result.



Full statement: https://t.co/z9yFaThRx9 pic.twitter.com/3kWOo8igVF — Devon & Cornwall Police (@DC_Police) August 5, 2024

In Southport, a vigil was peaceful vigil in memory of Bebe, 6, Elsie, 7, and Alice, 9, who tragically died.

Balloons were released and thousands of flowers were left outisde the town hall to remember the three young girls.

Children blew bubbles as others placed cards and heart or pony shaped balloons in front of The Atkinson arts centre.Chalk messages and candles were also left on the pavement in remembrance of the three.

Hundreds of bubbles were donated by local shops, arcades, charities and families of the victims, the event's organiser said.

Teddy bears and toys were among the other gifts left in memory of the victims at the "Swifties Bubble Blow - Kisses To Heaven" event.

Many young children who attended the event were dressed in pink.

Cards, flowers and toys have been left in memory of three girls who were killed in a stabbing attack in Southport last week. Picture: Alamy

Floral tribute placed in a picture of Elsie Dot Stancombe. Picture: Alamy

Sir Keir Starmer vowed to "ramp up criminal justice" after an emergency Cobra meeting was called following disorder over the weekend which saw rioters storm hotels housing asylum seekers.

The PA news agency understands the Prime Minister's so-called standing army is an expansion of the existing mutual aid scheme, which allows officers to be deployed around the country as needed.

Sir Keir rejected calls for Parliament to be recalled in the face of the rioting.