Former Pope Benedict XVI dies aged 95 days after Francis called for prayers for his predecessor

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI has died days after Pope Francis called for prayers. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Former Pope Benedict XVI, the first to resign in centuries, has died aged 95.

The health of the Pope Emeritus, as Benedict was called after he stepped down, had undergone a "worsening in the last hours" due to his age, the Vatican said.

Doctors had been constantly monitoring his condition.

A statement read: "With sorrow I inform you that the Pope Emeritus, Benedict XVI, passed away today at 9:34 in the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery in the Vatican.

"Further information will be provided as soon as possible."

It comes after Pope Francis, who replaced him as head of the Catholic Church, called for prayers for his predecessor at the end of his general audience on Wednesday morning.

"I would like to ask all of you for a special prayer for Pope Emeritus Benedict, who, in silence, is sustaining the Church," Francis said.

"Let us remember him. He is very sick, asking the Lord to console and sustain him in this witness of love for the Church, until the end."

In 2013, Benedict became the first pontiff to resign in 600 years, saying he was too old to properly carry out his duties as the head of the Catholic Church.

The former pope drew some controversy in retirement because he did not go back to using his pre-papal name, Joseph Ratzinger, and continued to wear papal clothing.

When he stepped down, he said: "After having repeatedly examined my conscience before God, I have come to the certainty that my strengths, due to an advanced age, are no longer suited to an adequate exercise of the Petrine ministry."

Pope Francis and the 11 new cardinals present in Rome visited Pope Emeritus, Benedict XVI at the end of the celebration of the Ordinary Public Consistory. Picture: Alamy

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak tweeted: "I am saddened to learn of the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI.

"He was a great theologian whose UK visit in 2010 was an historic moment for both Catholics and non-Catholics throughout our country.

"My thoughts are with Catholic people in the UK and around the world today."

Cardinal Vincent Nichols, the head of the Roman Catholic Church in England and Wales, said Benedict was "one of the great theologians of the 20th century".

In a statement, he said: "I am deeply saddened to learn of the death of Pope Benedict. He will be remembered as one of the great theologians of the 20th century.

"I remember with particular affection the remarkable Papal Visit to these lands in 2010. We saw his courtesy, his gentleness, the perceptiveness of his mind and the openness of his welcome to everybody that he met."

"He was through and through a gentleman, through and through a scholar, through and through a pastor, through and through a man of God - close to the Lord and always his humble servant."

"Pope Benedict is very much in my heart and in my prayers. I give thanks to God for his ministry and leadership."

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby also hailed Benedict as "one of the greatest theologians of his age".

He said: "Today I join with the church throughout the world, and especially with the Holy Father, Pope Francis, and all in the Catholic Church, in mourning the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI.

"In Pope Benedict's long life and ministry of service to Christ in His Church he saw many profound changes in the church and in the world. He lived through the Nazi regime in Germany and served briefly in the Second World War.

"As a younger theologian and priest he witnessed first-hand the discussions of the Second Vatican Council. As a professor and then as an Archbishop he lived in a divided Germany but saw too the fall of the Berlin Wall and the reunification of his homeland.

"Pope Benedict was one of the greatest theologians of his age - committed to the faith of the Church and stalwart in its defence. In all things, not least in his writing and his preaching, he looked to Jesus Christ, the image of the invisible God. It was abundantly clear that Christ was the root of his thought and the basis of his prayer.

"In 2013 Pope Benedict took the courageous and humble step to resign the papacy, the first Pope to do so since the fifteenth century. In making this choice freely he acknowledged the human frailty that affects us all.

"In his retirement in Rome he has led a life of prayer and now he has gone to the eternal rest granted by the Father. In his life and ministry Pope Benedict strove to direct people to Christ. May he now rest in Christ's peace, and rise in glory with all the Saints."