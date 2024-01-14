'I'm up for a fight': 'Angry' former postmistress plans to take Ed Davey's seat at the next general election

14 January 2024, 09:38 | Updated: 14 January 2024, 11:36

Yvonne Tracey plans to stand as an independent MP at the next election in Kingston & Surbiton - Sir Ed Davey's seat
Yvonne Tracey plans to stand as an independent MP at the next election in Kingston & Surbiton - Sir Ed Davey's seat. Picture: Getty/LBC
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

“I’m not a politician, I’m just a grandmother who’s become really sad and angry at the way people are being treated,” Yvonne Tracey tells LBC.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Like millions of Brits across the country, Ms Tracey, 68, was appalled to see the way hundreds of postmasters were treated during the Horizon IT scandal through the new ITV drama ‘Mr Bates vs the Post Office’.

As a former deputy postmistress who worked in a branch in New Malden, south west London, for over 20 years, Ms Tracey had heard whispers of how postmasters were being affected by Fujitsu's Horizon programme, but never had any problems herself.

Despite already having experience as an independent councillor in New Malden, Ms Tracey never saw herself going into politics full-time, let alone standing as an MP against the leader of the Liberal Democrats in Kingston and Surbiton.

But with the “anger” that she was left with after watching ‘Mr Bates vs the Post Office’, which detailed how hundreds of postmasters were wrongfully accused of stealing money from the Post Office, she feels she has no choice.

Yvonne Tracey
Yvonne Tracey. Picture: Handout

“Ed Davey is the MP in my constituency, I thought ‘I could stand against Ed, I would stand up for the postmasters’, because let’s face it, they still haven’t got justice, nobody has been brought to account, hardly anyone has been paid out, and they still don’t know what went on," Ms Tracey told LBC.

“I had no ambitions in politics…but they need somebody who is going to speak for them.”

Read More: Post Office owner jailed for life for murdering wife to launch appeal after faulty Horizon used in conviction

Read More: Postmaster in Sir Ed Davey’s constituency left ‘suicidal’ after racist abuse ‘tried to contact MP three times’

Sir Ed has been under fire in recent weeks over his role in the Post Office scandal, which took place between 1999 and 2015, with a public inquiry still ongoing.

During that time, Sir Ed served as post office minister during the Coalition government between 2010 and 2012, and was contacted by Alan Bates, a key campaigner who sought to hold the Post Office to account.

Leader of the Liberal Democrats, Sir Ed Davey
Leader of the Liberal Democrats, Sir Ed Davey. Picture: Getty

Mr Bates asked Sir Ed for a meeting to discuss the issues hundreds of postmasters had been having, a meeting which Sir Ed said at the time “would serve little purpose”.

For Ms Tracey, that is “unforgivable”, as is the fact that Sir Ed recently refused to apologise on 10 different occasions for his failure to hold the Post Office to account.

“I’d like Mr Davey to come out and say what questions did he ask at the time, who did he ask them to, and what were the answers he was given,” she said.

Post Office Horizon IT Inquiry Resumes Amid Public Outcry
Post Office Horizon IT Inquiry Resumes Amid Public Outcry. Picture: Getty

As an independent councillor, the scale of the challenge is not lost on Ms Tracey.

She is more than aware that it will be an uphill battle to take on the Liberal Democrat party machine, who will be fighting to keep their leader in his seat.

But along with her grandson, James Giles - another independent councillor and leader of the opposition in the Kingston council - Ms Tracey is up for the fight.

“I know people are angry…they’re angry at the Post Office, Fujitsu, and they’re angry at Ed Davey."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Joelinton was injured and so could not play against Manchester City on Saturday evening

Newcastle star's house 'targeted by burglars' weeks after Jack Grealish and Kurt Zouma's homes broken into

A volcano erupts near Grindavik in Iceland

Volcano erupts in south-western Iceland

A picture of Danish Queen Margrethe II with a message reading ‘Thank you, Your Majesty’ is displayed at a hotel in Copenhagen,

Denmark to proclaim new king as Queen Margrethe signs historic abdication

Iceland's volcano has erupted once again

Iceland volcano erupts again forcing residents to evacuate just weeks after returning home

Taiwan's president-elect Lai Ching-te celebrates his election victory

Taiwan condemns ‘fallacious’ Chinese comments on election

A TV screen at Seoul railway station shows North Korea's missile launch

North Korea launches suspected ballistic missile that can reach distant US bases

Japan's Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko in 2018

Abdications in the modern age: crowned heads who have retired in recent years

David Cameron has defended the Government's migration policy

‘Heartbreaking’ migrant deaths show ‘need to stop the boats’, Cameron says, as he defends ‘unorthodox’ Rwanda plan

The idea of making Charles regent was given 'serious thought'

'Secret summits' took place to make Charles regent during Queen Elizabeth's final years

All Nippon Airways planes at Tokyo's Haneda airport

Japanese domestic flight returns to airport with crack in cockpit window

Brits are in for a week of freezing temperatures

Brits in for week of freezing temperatures as snow set to cause 'huge disruption'

North Korean leader Kim Jon Un inspects a munitions factory

North Korea launches ballistic missile towards sea, South Korea says

Indonesia Volcano Eruption

Indonesia’s Mount Marapi erupts again, sparking village evacuations but no deaths

Ms Wilde has been missing for a week.

Police find body in river in hunt for ‘frail’ Kim Wilde, 65, who disappeared from her home over a week ago

Ms Vennells has now handed back her CBE.

Theresa May's government 'pushed through' with Paula Vennells' CBE despite Horizon concerns

Nearly 60 targets were hit in joint action carried out by the US and UK on Thursday

UK ready to strike Houthis again if Red Sea attacks continue, says David Cameron

Latest News

See more Latest News

Red Sea military operations

US military strike another Houthi-controlled site after risk to Red Sea ships

Rescuers look for survivors

Deadly mudslide hits mountain roads in western Colombia

Ms Abbington reportedly found the training sessions 'tense' and eventually quit the show mid-series, citing medical reasons.

Amanda Abbington received death threats after revealing PTSD diagnosis from time on Strictly, star says
The married couple

Former New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern marries after years of delays

John Kerry

US climate envoy John Kerry to leave Biden administration

Protests have been taking place across London since the war in Gaza broke out in October

Nine arrested after pro-Palestine protest in London - as 1,700 officers patrolled the capital
Peter was best known for playing Crazy Joe Davola on Seinfeld from 1992 to 1993.

'Loved and loyal': Seinfeld star Peter Crombie, known for playing Crazy Joe Davola, dead at 71 after battling illness
Gaza City destruction

No-one can halt Israel’s war to crush Hamas, says Netanyahu

Flight 1182, a Boeing 737, was on a domestic journey to Toyama but had to return to its departure airport.

Japanese passenger plane turns back to airport after cockpit window crack found mid-air

Police Scotland said it had received reports of minor injuries, but no-one needed medical attention.

Watch as woman 'drives into' Scottish pro-Palestine protesters - as thousands march for Gaza across UK

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Kate did not travel with Prince William to see the Queen on the day she died

The real reason Kate Middleton did not travel to Balmoral on day Queen Elizabeth died

The Queen died in September 2022

Queen's final moments: Her Majesty 'wouldn't have been aware of anything' as she 'slipped away'
Prince William presented Burrow with his CBE

Prince William hits back at Mike Tindall over 'One Pint Willy' nickname as he presents Rob Burrow with CBE

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

David Buik hopes for a happy 2024 for investors

2023 was a roller coaster for global equities - let's hope it's a happy new year for investors
Travel disruption

Dean Dunham explains what you're entitled to if your Christmas travel plans are disrupted amid festive chaos
Dawn French speaks to Andrew Marr.

'Posh people have to prove themselves to me', says comedian Dawn French in conversation with Andrew Marr
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: If this is how a government dies, it's a very strange kind of death

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit