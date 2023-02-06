Former Premier League star 'trapped under rubble' after earthquake in Turkey

The former Premier League footballer is among those trapped under rubble after the 7.7 magnitude earthquake. Picture: Alamy / Getty

By Hannah Holland

Former Premier League footballer Christian Atsu is among those trapped under rubble in Turkey after a earthquake.

A search and rescue operation is underway after Atsu, who played for Chelsea, Newcastle United, and Everton, was caught up in the 7.7 magnitude earthquake, having moved to Turkish Super Lig club Hatayspor last summer.

More than 1,600 people have been killed and thousands more injured after the catastrophic earthquake that shook Turkey and parts of northern Syria overnight.

An extensive search and rescue operation is underway after a huge earthquake hit Turkey and Syria. Picture: Twitter

Atsu scored his first goal for the club this weekend, just hours before the earthquake, scoring in the seventh-minute of stoppage time and securing a 1-0 victory for the team over Kasimpasa.

The 31-year-old Ghanaian international joined Chelsea in 2013 but was sent out on loan for a number of seasons to clubs including Everton and Bournemouth before making a permanent switch to Newcastle United in 2017.

Atsu played for Chelsea and Newcastle before moving to Turkish team Hatayspor. Picture: Alamy

Two of his team-mates were said to have been rescued from the rubble whilst efforts continue to find Atsu and other team members including the club's sporting director, Taner Savut.

Newcastle United have shared that they are "praying for some positive news" on Twitter alongside a photo of Atsu.

Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a statement: "I convey my best wishes to all our citizens who were affected by the earthquake that occurred in Kahramanmaraş and was felt in many parts of our country."

He added: "We hope that we will get through this disaster together as soon as possible and with the least damage, and we continue our work."

