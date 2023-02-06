Man City face Premier League expulsion after being charged with more than 100 breaches of financial rules

6 February 2023, 12:57

The alleged breaches span a period from the 2009-10 and 2017-18 seasons
The alleged breaches span a period from the 2009-10 and 2017-18 seasons. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Kieran Kelly

Manchester City have been charged by the Premier League for allegedly breaching financial rules more than 100 times over the course of nine seasons between 2009 and 2018.

The club is alleged to have breached Premier League rules requiring provision "in utmost good faith" of "accurate financial information that gives a true and fair view of the club's financial position".

The league says the accurate financial information required relates to "revenue (including sponsorship revenue), its related parties and its operating costs".

The club faces a number of punishments, including a points deduction, transfer ban, spending limits or even expulsion from the Premier League.

They could also be stripped of previous titles, with the alleged breaches covering title wins in the 2011-12, 2013-14 and 2017-18 seasons.

The second set of breaches listed refers to alleged breaking of rules "requiring a member club to include full details of manager remuneration in its relevant contracts with its manager" related to seasons 2009-10 to 2012-13.

Manchester City celebrate winning the Premier League
Manchester City celebrate winning the Premier League. Picture: Alamy
Former Man City boss Roberto Mancini
Former Man City boss Roberto Mancini. Picture: Getty

During this period, Roberto Mancini - currently Italy boss - was in charge at Manchester City.

The third set of alleged breaches centre around Premier League clubs being required to comply with UEFA financial fair play rules between 2013 and 2018.

The fourth set relates to the league's profitability and sustainability rules in seasons 2015-16 to 2017-18, while the club also allegedly failed to co-operate with Premier League investigations.

The Premier League - which opened its investigation in March 2019 - has now referred the case to an independent commission.

Man City chiefs celebrate winning the Premier League
Man City chiefs celebrate winning the Premier League. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Kell Brook apologises and says he's 'seeking help' after video surfaces of him snorting white powder

Read More: Nick Kyrgios spared criminal conviction despite admitting assaulting ex-girlfriend after court says he was 'frustrated'

In a statement, the Premier League said: “In accordance with Premier League rule W.82.1, the Premier League confirms that it has today [February 6 2023] referred a number of alleged breaches of the Premier League rules by Manchester City Football Club to a commission under Premier League rule W.3.4.

“Commissions are independent of the Premier League and member clubs. The members of the commission will be appointed by the independent chair of the Premier League judicial panel, in accordance with Premier League rules W.19, W.20 and W.26.

“The proceedings before the commission will, in accordance with Premier League rule W.82, be confidential and heard in private. Under Premier League rule W.82.2, the commission’s final award will be published on the Premier League’s website.

“This confirmation is made in accordance with Premier League rule W.82.1. The Premier League will be making no further comment in respect of this matter until further notice.”

Manchester City have been charged with more than 100 alleged financial breaches
Manchester City have been charged with more than 100 alleged financial breaches. Picture: Alamy

The club issued a statement which read: "Manchester City FC is surprised by the issuing of these alleged breaches of the Premier League rules, particularly given the extensive engagement and vast amount of detailed materials that the EPL has been provided with.

"The club welcomes the review of this matter by an independent commission, to impartially consider the comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence that exists in support of its position.

"As such we look forward to this matter being put to rest once and for all."

Man City previously had a two-year ban from European football overturned by the Court of Arbitration for Sport in 2020 after they were suspended by UEFA's financial control body for "serious breaches" of financial rules.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Bessick played four separate characters in hit ITV series Coronation Street, as well as ITV soaps Emmerdale and The Royal.

Coronation Street actor Anthony Bessick banned from teaching after 'flirting' and sharing 'sexual fantasies' with schoolgirls
Turkey Earthquake

More than 1,900 dead after powerful quake rocks Turkey and Syria

The former Premier League footballer is among those trapped under rubble after the 7.7 magnitude earthquake

Former Premier League star 'trapped under rubble' after earthquake in Turkey

Emma Pattison poses with husband George and daughter Lettie

'Gunshots heard' before Epsom College's headteacher found dead with husband and daughter at home 'near rifle range'

Officers says around 80 customers reported their vehicles stolen in the space of a month

Up to 80 cars 'stolen' from Heathrow airport parking company as man arrested on suspicion of theft

National Enquirer

Scandal-hit US tabloid The National Enquirer is sold

Protesters in foreground of burning tyres

Israeli troops kill five Palestinian gunmen in West Bank raid – officials

Breaking
Three children stabbed in a house on Walpole Road

Three children stabbed in home as woman arrested in attempted murder probe

Kharkiv

Russian forces keep up pressure as Ukraine anniversary nears

Assistant Commissioner Barbara Gray has said she is "truly sorry" for letting down Carrick's victims, adding the former cop should "not have been a police officer."

Rapist cop David Carrick's urinated on victims and kept them locked in small cupboard in humiliating attacks

Henry Edward Tse

Transgender men win appeal over status change in Hong Kong

Rishi Sunak has been accused of 'willy waving' over his threats to withdraw the UK from European human rights regulations, making it easier to remove migrants from the UK.

Rishi Sunak accused of 'willy-waving' over threat to scrap European human rights rules in a bid to deport migrants

The Acropolis

Disruption across Greece as snowfall reaches Acropolis

Turkey Earthquake rubble

More than 600 killed as powerful quake hits Turkey and Syria

The balloon is shot down

China accuses US of indiscriminate use of force after balloon shot down

Demonstration at court

Hong Kong political activists go on trial on subversion charges

Latest News

See more Latest News

Wikipedia page

Pakistani authorities block Wikipedia for ‘hurting Muslim sentiment’

Nicola Bulley went missing as she walked a towpath along the River Wyre

'If she's in there, we'll find her': Private dive squad say they will find Nicola Bulley 'immediately' if she's in river
People try to reach trapped residents inside collapsed buildings in Diyarbakir, southern Turkey

More than 350 dead in Turkey and Syria following 7.8 magnitude earthquake

The massive earthquake has killed hundreds and levelled buildings

Turkey rocked by second earthquake after massive 7.8 quake kills 1,900 as rescuers scramble for survivors
Nurses are going on strike with ambulance workers

'You're putting more lives at risk' unions warned as NHS strikes risk causing 'worst day of disruption yet'
A car is seen under the wreckage of a collapsed building, in Azmarin town, in Idlib province, northern Syria

Powerful earthquake kills at least 195 people in Turkey and Syria

Truss is set to counter the PM with a new challenge on China

Liz Truss plots new China row with Rishi as she continues 'return to frontline politics'

All three family members were killed in the tragic incident

Head of £42,000-a-year Epsom College found dead with husband and daughter described as 'wonderful' by school
Glitter was first convicted for paedophilia in 1999

Vigilantes try to storm Gary Glitter's bail hostel days after release mid-way through sentence
A valley in the oetztal, Austria.

Avalanches kill nine in Italy and Austria as heavy snow hits Alps

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Its beyond parody': James O'Brien responds to Liz Truss' 4000 word essay

'Its beyond parody': James O'Brien responds to Liz Truss' 4000 word essay

Nick Ferrari 06/02/23

'They're only 25p!': Nick Ferrari says parents who can't afford a toothbrush shouldn't have kids
Desperately Seeking Wisdom offers insights into life's lessons

Craig Oliver: If there was one piece of wisdom you could pass on, what would you say?

Sangita Myska: Is the UK on ‘slow grind towards fascism’ after proposed ban on asylum seeker appeals?

Sangita Myska: Is the UK on a ‘slow grind towards fascism’ after proposed ban on asylum seeker appeals?
Paul Brand Home Office

It was seen as a ‘badge of honour’ to refuse asylum applications, says Former Home Office employee
James is left laughing by caller's story

James O'Brien is left chuckling as caller describes accidentally setting fire to ex-PM's car
James O’Brien blasts Boris Johnson for wanting Ukraine to join EU - after blaming Crimea invasion on EU

James O’Brien scrutinises Boris Johnson's call for Ukraine to join EU

‘There may be an opportunity to reform’ Mason Greenwood says this caller after charges were dropped

Mason Greenwood's dropped rape charges are an 'opportunity to reform’ the footballer, caller insists
Iain Dale 02/02

Sunak is struggling to keep his head 'above water' but has the 'right strategy', says ex-No10 insider
Andrew Marr on Thursday

Andrew Marr: Solving Northern Ireland protocol is the 'biggest political challenge Sunak faces'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit