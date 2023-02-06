Hundreds dead as rescuers scramble to find survivors after massive 7.8 earthquake destroys buildings in Turkey and Syria

The massive earthquake has killed hundreds and levelled buildings. Picture: Getty

By Will Taylor

More than 560 people have been killed after a massive 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck Turkey and Syria.

Rescue workers joined residents in trying to find survivors in the rubble of destroyed buildings in cities either side of the two countries' border.

The death toll soared to 560 by 9am amid fears it would only continue to rise throughout Monday. Hundreds more are believed to be hurt.

At least 100 people have been killed and hundreds injured in Syria after a series of powerful earthquakes centered in southeastern Türkiye jolted the wider region early on Monday https://t.co/1qdBSmP6t4 pic.twitter.com/XV5nuHrBSY — ANADOLU AGENCY (@anadoluagency) February 6, 2023

A massive earthquake left hundreds dead. Picture: Getty

The epicentre was north of Gaziantep. Picture: US Geological Survey

The earthquake was so powerful it was felt as far away as Cairo. It was centred north of Gaziantep, a Turkish city about 60 miles away from Syria.

Reports of the desperate search for survivors – which has gotten under way amid six aftershocks- say Turkish survivors were seen shouting to people inside a partly-toppled building that was leaning precariously in one city.

Turkey's vice president Fuat Oktay said at least 1,700 are confirmed to have been destroyed.

One of the aftershocks registered at 6.7.

National leaders vowed to help Turkey recover as they described their shock at the devastation.

Rishi Sunak said: "My thoughts are with the people of Türkiye and Syria this morning, particularly with those first responders working so valiantly to save those trapped by the earthquake.

"The UK stands ready to help in whatever way we can."

Buildings on both sides of the Turkish-Syria border collapsed. Picture: Getty

French president Emmanuel Macron said: "Terrible images come to us from Turkey and Syria after an earthquake of unprecedented force.

"France stands ready to provide emergency aid to the populations on the spot. Our thoughts are with the bereaved families."

German chancellor Olaf Scholz: "We are following the news of the earthquake in the Turkish-Syrian border region with shock," Olaf Scholz, the German chancellor, said on Twitter. Germany will of course send help."

The European Union deployed aid workers and Poland has sent dozens of firefighters and some rescue dogs.

In Malatya province, not far from the epicentre, 130 buildings had collapsed. Rescuers in the city of Diyarbakir were seen calling for silence as they listened for survivors in a destroyed 11-storey building, one of 15 known to have fallen there.

Buildings were also toppled in Aleppo and Hama in Syria, while buildings shook in Damascus. Emergency rooms are packed out in the rebel-held regions there.

Rescuers are scrambling to save anyone trapped under rubble. Picture: Ge

The area on both sides of the border is home to millions of displaced Syrians as a result of the long-running civil war, many living in squalid conditions already.

Millions will be forced to sleep outside of their destroyed homes after the earthquake ruined their homes, with temperatures having plunged to around zero.

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan said: "We hope that we will get through this disaster together as soon as possible and with the least damage."

The earthquake measured some 11 miles deep, according to the US Geological Survey. Major fault lines that often trigger earthquakes run through Turkey.