Four anti-ULEZ protesters guilty of harassing Sadiq Khan outside London mayor’s home

Four anti-ULEZ protesters guilty of harassing Sadiq Khan outside London mayor’s home. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul and Fraser Knight

Four anti-Ulez protesters have been found guilty of harassing London Mayor Sadiq Khan outside his home in south-west London.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The demonstrators, dubbed the ‘Tooting Four’ took part in action dubbed "Khanage @ Khan's" in April of this year.

They joined a 100-strong group of campaigners protesting against Khan’s Ultra-low emissions zone (ULEZ) policy.

Appearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday, Nicholas Arlett, Allison Young, Martin Whitehead and Lloyd Dunsford were found guilty of harassment.

The group staged their “KHANAGE @ KHANS” demonstration close to the mayor’s home in Streatham, south-west London on April 6.

Officers were seen to pin a number of demonstrators to the ground after asking the group to disperse, marching down the street in a line as the force requested people to leave the area.

Seven people were arrested in total on the day of the protests. Six were charged under the Public Order Act while another was charged for obstructing the highway.

Read more: LIVE: Travel chaos as railways across England and Wales hit by network failure

Uxbridge, UK. 2nd May, 2024. Ahead of the London Mayoral Elections, most of the Ultra Low Emission Zone ULEZ cameras and road signs in Uxbridge in the London Borough of Hillingdon were targetted again by anti-ULEZ campaigners. Picture: Alamy

Highlighting the demonstration's name, the district judge said in his judgement: “It was clear that this was set to take place at Sadiq Khan’s house.

“I also note that carnage means the killing of a large number of people.”

Judge Daniel Sternberg added: “I’m sure each defendant knew or ought to have known that their presence was likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress to Sadiq Khan.

“He lives approx 100m from where the protest was. Some people there were wearing masks, some were friendly, others were not.”

The judge noted that police had issued conditions on the protest for it to cease and move to City Hall.

He also said people were holding banners and had stickers on which read “F**k Khan” with some made to look like they had blood on them.

Read more: Two injured in Melbourne synagogue fire as Australian PM condemns 'deliberate' antisemitic attack

Uxbridge, UK. 2nd May, 2024 - campaigners have staged a variety of protests against the Ultra Low Emission Zone ULEZ. Picture: Alamy

Appearing on Friday, the judge ordered Arlett to pay £1360, comprising a £750 fine, £300 victim surcharge and £260 costs. Young, Whitehead and Dunsford were each asked to pay £960, made up of £500 fines, £200 victim surcharge and £260 costs.

The court heard that the victim surcharge would not go to Sadiq Khan but instead to help support wider victims of crime.

The demonstration happened after months of MPs demanding a ban on protesters gathering outside the homes of politicians.

Last month, a number of Just Stop Oil activists who had gathered outside former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s home were cleared of harassment charges.

The anti-ULEZ demonstration organiser Arlott told LBC the group appealing his conviction.

He said: “I’m absolutely disgusted that this country has become as it is with our judiciary.

“Are they there to uphold the law or the will of their political masters? That’s how I see it. This was pushed by Khan.

“The case of Just Stop Oil recently, up in court for the same thing, they walked free - the judge dismissed it. But not today. Don’t tell me there’s no bias within the law in this country.”

Bromley councillor Simon Fawthrop added that it “gave the public an impression of a two-tier justice system”.

It is not the only time Khan has been targeted by members of the public. A man was handed a suspended prison sentence after ringing the police and saying that the Mayor was “going to get shot in the head” back in March.