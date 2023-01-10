Foyle's War star Honeysuckle Weeks admits drink driving but claims she was simply fleeing a ‘forced’ threesome

10 January 2023, 15:55

Foyle's War star Honeysuckle Weeks admitted to drink driving - but only to escape a ‘forced’ threesome
Foyle's War star Honeysuckle Weeks admitted to drink driving - but only to escape a ‘forced’ threesome. Picture: LBC / Alamy

By Danielle DeWolfe

Foyle's War star Honeysuckle Weeks has pleaded guilty to drink driving - but claims it only happened because she was attempting to flee a "forced" threesome.

A court heard how the 43-year-old actress had been out for drinks with friends in Arundel, West Sussex, when the group returned home and she was invited to stay the night.

Weeks claims it was at this point she feared being coerced into sex with the man and his lover.

Under the influence of alcohol, the ITV star said she then attempted to flee the situation, getting behind the wheel and reversing her silver Honda CR-V SUV into a nearby parked car - all of which was witnessed by an off-duty police officer.

Driving off in spite of the collision, she returned to the driveway 15 seconds slater.

The 43-year-old actress claims she was invited to stay over at her friend's West Sussex home but feared being 'coerced' into a threesome
The 43-year-old actress claims she was invited to stay over at her friend's West Sussex home but feared being 'coerced' into a threesome. Picture: LBC / Alamy

Appearing before Worthing Magistrates' Court, Weeks of Byworth, West Sussex, pleaded guilty to drink driving.

The actress told magistrates: "I was expecting to stay the night in a friend’s house in Arundel.

"But the man in question invited his lover to the property and I was in danger of being coerced into sexual actions with them which I found extremely unwelcome."

The court heard how she was stopped by the off-duty officer after returning in her vehicle, with the officer flagging the incident with police.

After failing to carry out a roadside breath test, the actress - who also starred in Death in Paradise and Midsomer Murders - was then taken to a nearby police station where a breath sample revealed she was more than twice the legal drink drive limit.

The sample registered 78 micrograms per 100 millilitres of breath - the legal limit being 35 micrograms.

The incident took place on Maltravers Street, Arundel.
The incident took place on Maltravers Street, Arundel. Picture: Google Maps
Rupert Everett as Professor Henry Higgins (right), Peter Eyre as Colonel Pickering (centre) and Honeysuckle Weeks as Liza Doolittle in George Bernard Shaw's Pygmalion
Rupert Everett as Professor Henry Higgins (right), Peter Eyre as Colonel Pickering (centre) and Honeysuckle Weeks as Liza Doolittle in George Bernard Shaw's Pygmalion. Picture: PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo

The incident, which took place at 7.20pm on November 28 last year, saw the star reverse into the parked car on Maltravers Street, Arundel.

Weeks' pleaded with the judge, noting she needed her vehicle in order to take her son to school on a daily basis, noting she was currently not working and was instead receiving Universal Credit.

The actress also told the court she was no long living in West Sussex's Chichester Centre - a low security unit treating drug and alcohol misuse.

In 2015, Weeks was caught speeding with her five-year-old son Wade in the back whilst serving a driving ban.

The following year, in 2016, the Oxford graduate disappeared from the centre with West Sussex Police issuing an appeal.

Appearing in court dressed in a tweet checked jacket, Weeks was banned from driving for 20 months, and fined £120 in addition to £85 in costs.

Weeks made no comment as she left the court.

