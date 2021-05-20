Fred West: Images released of cafe cellar as police search for missing girl's remains

20 May 2021

Ewan Quayle

By Ewan Quayle

The first images of a cafe cellar being excavated in the search for the remains of a suspected Fred West victim have been released.

Detectives have been searching the Clean Plate cafe in Gloucestershire after suspicions it could be where the serial killer buried 15-year-old Mary Bastholm, who went missing in 1968 and may have been one of his victims.

Earlier this week, officers confirmed that excavation work would begin after they found "possible evidence" to suggest a body could be hidden there.

On Wednesday morning, contractors unloaded a power drill, as well as other equipment, such as shovels, shown in the video released by the police on Thursday.

Soon after, forensic archaeologists announced the discovery of several structural anomalies within the cellar, including "six voids" in the floor.

Police began excavation work at the Clean Plate cafe earlier this week
Police began excavation work at the Clean Plate cafe earlier this week. Picture: PA Images
Serial killer Fred West (left) is suspected of murdering Mary Bastholm (right)
Serial killer Fred West (left) is suspected of murdering Mary Bastholm (right). Picture: PA Images

Gloucestershire Police received possible evidence from a TV production company to suggest the body of the missing girl could be buried at the location.

One of the findings presented to detectives was a photo taken by the documentary makers of what appeared to be blue material buried in one area of the cellar.

Mary was wearing a blue dress and blue coat and had a blue bag with her when she went missing.

Speaking on Tuesday, Detective Chief Inspector John Turner said West was a regular at the cafe, then called the Pop-In, and knew Mary as she worked there as a waitress.

"Fred West was always indicated as being involved in Mary's disappearance and possibly her death," he said.

"We will be searching the basement to find out what, if anything, is there.

"If anything is found we will carry out a forensic review and we will look to seek people within the investigation that we need to interview.

"If Fred were alive, undoubtedly he would be interviewed around the disappearance of Mary."

