French government hold emergency meeting as bedbug infestation fears spread to Algeria

The French government has held an emergency meeting regarding their Parisian bedbug infestation as Algeria steps up preventative measures.

Ministers have reassured Parisians and tourists by claiming that the bedbug issue has been overstated.

Cases on Paris' buses and Metro system have been examined, where 37 were found to be false, and viral social media clips showing the tiny pests burrowing in a train seat were questioned.

France's Prime Minister, Élisabeth Borne, called the meeting this afternoon to address the bedbug crisis.

She and Clement Beaune, the Transport Minister, met this week to create a monitoring and disinfection plan.

Ms Beaune assured: "There is no resurgence of cases."

However, continuous reports of infestations persist across France, such as in cinemas and hospitals.

There is also concern as the capital prepares to host the 2024 Olympic Games.

During the National Assembly earlier this week, one opposition MP took out a vial of bedbugs while demanding action.

The Parisian bedbug crisis is prompting overseas countries to rapidly implement preventive measures, including Algeria.

Multiple flights from French airports arrive in Algeria daily, and the two countries are also connected by ferry.

On Thursday, the Algerian Health Ministry issued a statement outlining new measures to prevent infestations, including: "Inspecting and disinfecting planes, ships, and land transportation" and "strengthening epidemiological monitoring."

Even on UK shores, residents are growing anxious about the Parisian bedbug crisis.

However, TfL issued a statement: "We are not aware of any outbreaks in London, but we will monitor our network and continue our rigorous and thorough cleaning measures, which have been proven to maintain cleanliness both inside and outside our trains.

"We are committed to providing a clean and safe environment on the Tube for our customers and staff, and we would like to reassure our customers that we continue to maintain our already high standards of cleanliness, so our staff and customers can use the network safely and with confidence."