Frozen eggs and embryos may have been destroyed at London fertility clinic affecting more than 130 women

Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

More than 130 women who had eggs and embryos frozen at a top London fertility clinic may have been denied the chance to become mothers due to a fault with the freezing process.

Guy's Hospital in London said it may have inadvertently used bottles of a faulty freezing solution that it did not know was defective at the time.

A total of 136 patients may have been affected. Many of them are thought to have frozen their eggs after undergoing cancer treatment to have their wombs removed, leaving them unable to conceive naturally.

The eggs and embryos were potentially destroyed between September and October 2022, Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust said.

Patients have been told of the issue over the past two weeks.

St Guy's NHS Hospital, London. Picture: Alamy

The Human Fertilisation and Embryology Authority (HFEA), the UK's fertility regulator said it was in the midst of an "ongoing" investigation, and said it would take "any further action required".

It is understood HFEA issued a safety notice about the potentially faulty freezing solution in February 2023. This was months after Guy's Hospital Assisted Conception Unit used the faulty batch.

HFEA's director of compliance Rachel Cutting said: "We are aware that this affected product may have been distributed to other UK clinics, although the HFEA is currently not aware of any other licensed clinic where patients have been affected.

"We appreciate any incident may be concerning to patients.

"We advise patients to contact their own clinic to raise any queries or concerns as the clinic is best placed to advise individuals on how they may, or may not have been, affected."

A spokesperson for Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust told LBC: “We were made aware of a manufacturing issue with some bottles of a solution that may have been used to freeze eggs and embryos in our Assisted Conception Unit in September and October 2022.

"While we did not know about the potential issue at the time eggs or embryos were frozen, this manufacturing issue may adversely impact the chance of frozen egg or embryo survival during thawing.

“We have contacted all of those affected and apologised for the delay in doing so and any distress this may have caused.

"We are supporting those who may have been impacted, including through our counselling service, and would urge anyone with concerns to speak to us directly via the dedicated phoneline we have set up.”