Frozen eggs and embryos may have been destroyed at London fertility clinic affecting more than 130 women

13 February 2024, 21:07

Frozen eggs and embryos may have been destroyed at London fertility clinic affecting more than 130 women
Frozen eggs and embryos may have been destroyed at London fertility clinic affecting more than 130 women. Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

More than 130 women who had eggs and embryos frozen at a top London fertility clinic may have been denied the chance to become mothers due to a fault with the freezing process.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Guy's Hospital in London said it may have inadvertently used bottles of a faulty freezing solution that it did not know was defective at the time.

A total of 136 patients may have been affected. Many of them are thought to have frozen their eggs after undergoing cancer treatment to have their wombs removed, leaving them unable to conceive naturally.

The eggs and embryos were potentially destroyed between September and October 2022, Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust said.

Patients have been told of the issue over the past two weeks.

St Guy's NHS Hospital, London
St Guy's NHS Hospital, London. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Woman in hospital after being 'bitten in the face' by 'Bully type' dog

Read More: Nottingham triple killer can claim thousands in benefits every year after being sent to secure hospital instead of jail

The Human Fertilisation and Embryology Authority (HFEA), the UK's fertility regulator said it was in the midst of an "ongoing" investigation, and said it would take "any further action required".

It is understood HFEA issued a safety notice about the potentially faulty freezing solution in February 2023. This was months after Guy's Hospital Assisted Conception Unit used the faulty batch.

HFEA's director of compliance Rachel Cutting said: "We are aware that this affected product may have been distributed to other UK clinics, although the HFEA is currently not aware of any other licensed clinic where patients have been affected.

"We appreciate any incident may be concerning to patients.

"We advise patients to contact their own clinic to raise any queries or concerns as the clinic is best placed to advise individuals on how they may, or may not have been, affected."

Read More: Welsh rugby legend Barry John, nicknamed 'The King', dies in hospital aged 79

Read More: Legendary DJ Steve Wright dies aged 69: Tributes flood in for broadcaster who enjoyed four-decade radio career

A spokesperson for Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust told LBC: “We were made aware of a manufacturing issue with some bottles of a solution that may have been used to freeze eggs and embryos in our Assisted Conception Unit in September and October 2022.

"While we did not know about the potential issue at the time eggs or embryos were frozen, this manufacturing issue may adversely impact the chance of frozen egg or embryo survival during thawing.

“We have contacted all of those affected and apologised for the delay in doing so and any distress this may have caused.

"We are supporting those who may have been impacted, including through our counselling service, and would urge anyone with concerns to speak to us directly via the dedicated phoneline we have set up.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Congo Escalating Violence

Three dead in Congo bombing attack as violence in the east escalates

Pentagon Austin US NATO

Austin expected to be discharged from hospital after cancelling Nato meeting

World Court Israel Genocide Case

South Africa lodges ‘urgent request’ with UN court over Israel’s attack on Rafah

Super Bowl Football Photo Gallery

Super Bowl was most watched programme ever in the US with 123.4 million viewers

Congress Ukraine

Uncertainty over US Senate’s 93.5bn dollar Ukraine and Israel package

Russia-Estonia

Russia puts Estonia leader on wanted list over removal of Soviet-era monuments

'Even Hamas would be shocked at Azar Ali's comments', a member of the Labour Party's governing body has told LBC

'Even Hamas would be shocked by Azhar Ali's comments,' Labour official says as second candidate is suspended over Israel remarks
Christian Horner is under scrutiny

Christian Horner spotted at Red Bull F1 test days after lawyer grilling - as Geri Halliwell 'tells friends he'll clear his name'
Exclusive
Ms Badenoch is aiming to finalise mini-US trade deals

Kemi Badenoch launches bid for three new mini US trade deals in Brexit pre-election boost

New York Subway Shooting

One person killed, five injured in subway station shooting in New York

Exclusive
"Beggars belief cars can be stolen in seconds" - Mayor blasts keyless carmakers amid London theft crisis

'Beggars belief': Sadiq Khan calls on car makers to tackle security flaws amid rising motor thefts

Turkey Mine Landslide

Gold mine workers feared trapped underground after Turkey landslide

Exclusive
Cabinet Meeting in Downing Street

Kemi Badenoch launches bid for three new mini US trade deals in Brexit election boost

Scaffolding being removed around the spire of Notre Dame de Paris cathedral, showing the rooster and cross (Aurelien Morissard/AP)

Notre Dame cathedral’s spire revealed as reconstruction continues after fire

Labour has suspended another election candidate over Israel comments

Labour suspends candidate after 'unacceptable' Israel comments 'made at meeting with disowned Rochdale contender'

Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk, left, and President Andrzej Duda attend a meeting of the Cabinet Council, a consultation format between the president and the government (Czarek Sokolowksi/AP)

Poland’s prime minister says authorities used spyware under previous government

Latest News

See more Latest News

Legendary Radio DJ Steve Wright has died at the age of 69, his family has announced

Legendary DJ Steve Wright dies aged 69: Tributes flood in for broadcaster who enjoyed four decade radio career
Mr Simon has apologised

New Labour rift as think tank boss apologises for calling for people smugglers to be sent to Scotland in 'cringe' comments
A JetBlue plane

JetBlue shares rise as activist investor Carl Icahn takes stake in US airline

Farmers run for cover as police fire tear gas

Police use tear gas on Indian farmers at New Delhi protest over crop prices

Paul Currie is accused of hounding out an Israeli man at the end of the show

'Disgusting... hold the comedian to account': Theatre-goers' anger as Jewish man 'hounded out' of comedy gig
The women displayed images of paragliders at a pro-Palestine march in central London a week after Hamas launched its attack on Israel

Women who ‘celebrated’ October 7 attack with paraglider images walk free after being found guilty of terror offence
A Jewish man was allegedly hounded out of a show by Paul Currie.

Rabbi slams ‘blatant display of bigotry’ after Jews ‘hounded out’ of comedy show

As many as 2,000 jobs are at risk as The Body Shop enters administration

The Body Shop collapses into administration with up to 2,000 jobs at risk

Sir Keir Starmer has been criticised for the delay in dropping support for Mr Ali

Sir Keir Starmer insists he has 'torn anti-Semitism out of Labour' with swift action over Rochdale candidate
Bottles of Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola fourth-quarter sales better than expected despite lower US demand

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have unveiled their new website which claims the Sussexes are 'shaping the future through business and philanthropy'

Harry and Meghan's new Sussex website that doesn't mention monarchy ‘would have infuriated the Queen’, critics say
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have unveiled their new website which claims the Sussexes are 'shaping the future through business and philanthropy'

Harry and Meghan unveil new website claiming Sussexes are 'shaping the future through business and philanthropy’
Prince Harry 'did not want to be in same room as Queen Camilla' when visiting the King amid cancer diagnosis

Prince Harry 'did not want to be in same room as Queen Camilla' when visiting the King amid cancer diagnosis

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit