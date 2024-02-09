Woman in hospital after being 'bitten in the face' by 'Bully type' dog

9 February 2024, 14:38

The victim was "bitten in the face" by a 'Bully type' dog
The victim was "bitten in the face" by a 'Bully type' dog. Picture: Social Media/Alamy

By Alan Zycinski

A woman has been rushed to hospital after being "bitten in the face" by a 'Bully type' dog in South Lanarkshire.

Police were called to reports of the attack in the Silvertrees area of Bothwell this morning.

A Facebook post from the local Post Office read: "BEWARE !!! This morning at about 8am 8-15 am a bulldog/bully type dog got off its owners leash and attacked a puppy.

"Whilst trying to separate the dogs, the owner of the puppy was bitten in the face.

Read more: Two dogs that mauled and killed grandmother, 68, were XL bullies, police confirm

"This happened around the Silvertrees area.

"Please be careful and alert all dog owners in the area".

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10.40am on Friday, February 9, we were made aware of a woman being attacked by a dog in the Silvertrees area of Bothwell.

“The woman attended at hospital for treatment.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

Police issued an update today after a grandmother, 68, was mauled to death by two dogs in Essex.

Esther Martin was killed by the dogs in Jaywick at the weekend.

Essex police confirmed today that the dogs that killed her were XL bullies.

Chief Superintendent Stuart Weaver said in statement on Friday: "I know there has been a huge amount of speculation about the breed and type of dog involved here, but it was really important we got that information right and established the facts.

“We owe it to Esther and her family to ensure we are thorough, professional and, above all, fair.

“XL Bully is not a breed of dog in itself, but a sub-category of the American Bully and identifying categories of a breed can be a complex process.

"A team of experienced detectives are continuing their investigation into Esther’s death and continue to make good progress.

“They are committed to getting the answers her family need about what happened and why."

