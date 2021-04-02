Further 52 deaths within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 recorded in the UK

England's Covid-19 R value could be as high as 1. Picture: PA

By Harriet Whitehead

The government said a further 52 people have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Friday, compared to 70 fatalities reported last Friday.

This data brings the UK deaths total to 126,816 for those having died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19.

Separate figures published by the ONS show there have been 150,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

READ MORE: 'This has really helped me': Volunteers paint 150,000 hearts for each life lost to Covid-19

More than 31 million people have been vaccinated up to and including 1 April 2021 with a first dose.

The first does figures are at 31,301,267, and second dose at 4,948,635.

This news comes as it was reported that England's Covid-19 R value could be as high as 1.

Boris Johnson has warned that people should not mix with others indoors over the Easter weekend.

The R value in England has been estimated to be between 0.8 and 1 - meaning that for every 10 people infected with Covid-19 they will go on to infect 8 to 10 others.

READ MORE: England's Covid R value could be high as 1 amid warnings not to mix indoors

Government scientists estimate the growth rate estimate for England is now between -4% and 0, meaning the number of new infections is broadly flat or shrinking by up to 4% every day.

READ MORE: Boris Johnson says people cannot meet up indoors even if they are vaccinated

Boris Johnson has also said people cannot meet up with their friends and families indoors, even if they are all vaccinated.

Responding to question from the public in a twitter video, the Prime Minister said: “I’m afraid the answer is no, because we are not yet at that stage, we are still very much in a world where you can only meet outdoors.”

He added: “Even though your friends and family members may be vaccinated, the vaccines are not giving 100% protection and that’s why we just need to be cautious."

Boris Johnson explained: “We do not think that they entirely reduce or remove the risk of transmission."