Gangster movie legend Tamer Hassan admits family are trapped below rubble in Turkey as death toll hits 17,100

Tamer Hassan, 54, held back tears as he spoke about his family who are still missing in Turkey following the earthquake. Picture: Sky / ITV / Sony

By Danielle DeWolfe

British gangster film legend Tamer Hassan has revealed his relatives remain trapped beneath the rubble in Turkey, as the hunt for survivors following Monday's 7.8 magnitude earthquake continue.

Mr Hassan, who is also a close friend of actors Danny Dyer and Ray Winstone, was visibly upset as he spoke of his missing relatives whilst promoting a campaign to raise £100,000 for the humanitarian crisis.

Despite being born in New Cross, south-east London, the boxer-turned-actor considers Turkey to be his "mother country".

Rising to fame during his thirties, Hassan starred alongside Mr Dyer in The Football Factory and Daniel Craig in Layer Cake , as well as hit Christopher Nolan flick Batman Begins.

Hassan's daughter Belle, 24, also became something of a household name after starring on hit ITV series Love Island - a show whose latest winner, Ekinsu Cülcüloğlu, admitted to having family members "sleeping outside" in Turkey following the quake.

Speaking with Sky News, the 54-year-old actor said: 'We have family missing. Due to the cold weather, we're not hopeful... we're quite worried. I have no words.

"We're all devastated. We have family that are lost.

"I'll be heading to Turkey, we're trying to find a route in to the worst affected areas."

Voicing his intentions to travel to the region from his current location in Cyprus, the interview saw the star

Charities have said the window for finding people alive is rapidly closing after nighttime temperatures

Over 23million people are believed to have suffered as a result of the 7.8 earthquake and follow-up 7.5 magnitude aftershock.

The death toll has now hit 17,000 but thousands more remain missing across Turkey and Syria.