Nicola Bulley search moves to the sea: Police trawl Morecambe Bay coastline 11 miles from where mum went missing

9 February 2023, 13:57 | Updated: 9 February 2023, 14:53

Nicola Bulley has been missing for nearly two weeks
Nicola Bulley has been missing for nearly two weeks. Picture: Sky News/Alamy/Google

By Kieran Kelly

The search for missing mum-of-two Nicola Bulley has moved to the coastline at Morecambe Bay nearly two weeks after she first went missing.

Ms Bulley was last seen in St Michael's on Wyre, Lancashire, at around 9.15am on January 27 walking her dog.

Police divers and private specialists have scoured the river near where she was last seen, but there has been no trace of her.

Officers have maintained their theory that Ms Bulley fell into the river, but they are also considering whether Ms Bulley could have left the area without being seen on CCTV.

A Lancashire Police spokesperson said: "People may have seen less police activity today than previously in the area of the river above the weir but that is not because we have stepped down our searches, it is because the focus of the search has moved further downstream into the area of the river which becomes tidal and then out towards the sea."

The search for Nicola Bulley has moved to the sea
The search for Nicola Bulley has moved to the sea. Picture: Sky News
Nicola Bulley was last seen in St Michael's on Wyre
Nicola Bulley was last seen in St Michael's on Wyre. Picture: Alamy

It comes after diving specialist Peter Faulding, whose team were brought in to help with the search, pulled out of the search for Ms Bulley after completing the area they were tasking with searching.

He has reiterated his belief that Ms Bulley is not in the river, despite that remaining the primary hypothesis of Lancashire Police.

He said: "It's a total mystery for me, I really don't know. In all the searches I've done, this is one which will stick with me.

"Normally we get tasked with, you know, searching for a knife or a body and there's been a witness to a drowning or we've got really good intelligence.

"The sort of information we've got here is a mobile phone on a bench but we don't know anything else."

Read More: Amateur sleuths hunting Nicola Bulley banned from searching abandoned house after police warning

Ms Bulley's partner Paul Ansell paid an emotional visit to the riverside yesterday where he was pictured chatting with Mr Faulding about his partner's disappearance.

Earlier this week, Mr Ansell said: "It's been ten days now since Nicola went missing and I have two little girls who miss their mummy desperately and who need her back.

"This has been such a tough time for the girls especially but also for me and all of Nicola’s family and friends, as well as the wider community and I want to thank them for their love and support.

St Michael's on Wyre is around 11 miles from Knott End, where police are now searching the sea
St Michael's on Wyre is around 11 miles from Knott End, where police are now searching the sea. Picture: Google Maps
Nicola Bulley's partner Paul Ansell
Nicola Bulley's partner Paul Ansell. Picture: Alamy

"We are also really grateful to Peter and his team from SGI for coming up and helping support the work of Lancashire Police as they continue their investigation.

"If anyone has any information which could help find Nicola, I urge them to get in touch with the police and help us provide the answers we all so badly need."

It comes after Lancashire Police were forced to issue a dispersal order after a group of amateur sleuths travelled from Liverpool to search an abandoned house near where Nicola Bulley went missing.

On Wednesday night, Lancashire Police issued a dispersal order as a group of men wanted to search a house on the other side of the river where police said Ms Bulley fell into.

Nicola Bulley went missing nearly two weeks ago
Nicola Bulley went missing nearly two weeks ago. Picture: Getty

Earlier this week, superintendent Sally Riley warned police would not tolerate members of the public taking the law into their own hands.

She said: “We will not tolerate online abuse of anyone, including innocent witnesses, members of the family and friends, of local businesses, or of criminal damage or burglary. We will be taking a strong line on that, as you would expect.”

