Gary Glitter ordered to pay more than £500,000 to woman he sexually abused as a child

11 June 2024, 10:31 | Updated: 11 June 2024, 10:45

Gary Glitter
Gary Glitter. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Disgraced pop star Gary Glitter has been ordered to pay £500,000 in damages to a woman who he abused when she was a child.

The 80-year-old singer, whose real name is Paul Gadd, was convicted in 2015 for abusing her and two other young people between 1975 and 1980.

The woman, whom he when she was 12, is entitled to £508,800, a judge ruled on Tuesday.

Mrs Justice Tipples said in a 13-page ruling: "There is no doubt that the claimant was subject to sexual abuse of the most serious kind by the defendant when she was only 12 years old and that has had very significant adverse impact on the rest of her life."

That includes £381,000 in lost earnings and £7,800 for future therapy and treatment.

Metropolitan Police handout photo of Gary Glitter.
Metropolitan Police handout photo of Gary Glitter. Picture: Alamy

The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is unable to work because of the abuse she suffered at Glitter's hands.

Her lawyer said Glitter's abuse had a "dramatic and terrible impact" on her life, including her personal relationships.

The singer was jailed for 16 years in 2015 for abusing the three schoolgirls, and his sentence expires in 2031.

He was released early last year, but was taken back to prison when he was caught going on the dark web to download images of children.

Glitter also has previous child sexual offence convictions in the UK and in Vietnam.

Gary Glitter in 1973
Gary Glitter in 1973. Picture: Alamy

He was jailed for four months in 1999 after being found to have thousands of child abuse images.

In 2002, he was expelled from Cambodia amid reports of sex crimes.

Four years later, in March, he was convicted of sexually abusing two girls, aged 10 and 11, in Vietnam and was jailed for two and a half years.

More follows.

