General Armageddon loses job in charge of Russian forces invading Ukraine after just three months

11 January 2023, 21:17

'General Armageddon' has been replaced
'General Armageddon' has been replaced. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

A Russian commander nicknamed "General Armageddon" has lost his job in charge of all of Moscow's forces invading Ukraine just months into the role.

General Sergey Surovikin has been demoted to deputy commander as the head of the Russian Armed Forces, Valery Gerasimov, was put in charge of the war.

Surovikin – whose nickname came from Russian media, apparently due to his ruthlessness – had only been appointed in October.

The Russians have frequently sacked and replaced commanders since invading in February, a clear indication of their military's repeated failures against Ukraine.

His replacement, Gerasimov, is the top soldier in the Russian armed forces.

"The increase in the level of leadership of the special military operation is connected with the expansion in the scale of tasks ... the need to organise closer contact between different branches of the armed forces and improve the quality ... and effectiveness of the management of Russian forces," the Russian ministry of defence said.

Surovikin has been demoted
Surovikin has been demoted. Picture: Alamy

Read more: Russia says it has found the dead body of one of the British men missing in Ukraine

Surovikin, who will serve as Gerasimov's number two, came to his position with an infamous reputation.

He served in the Soviet Union's disastrous war in Afghanistan during the 1980s and told his soldiers to shoot at protesters in Moscow as the USSR fell apart.

Allegations against him say he oversaw terrible bombing campaigns in Syria, where Russia intervened to prop up Bashir al-Assad, and for directing chemical weapon attacks.

Kremlin watchers will be intrigued by Gerasimov's direct appointment to oversee the invasion, which the Russian government still euphemistically refers to as the "special military operation".

Gerasimov (right) has replaced 'General Armageddon'
Gerasimov (right) has replaced 'General Armageddon'. Picture: Alamy

Surovikin was backed by a man who's been known as "Putin's chef", Yevgeny Prigozhin, who runs the Wagner Group of mercenaries.

Prigozhin has gained appreciation from some quarters in Russia and may be worrying the regime in Moscow, with the Kremlin challenging statements he makes about the war – such as when he announced this week that a town had been captured from Ukraine.

Gerasimov is seen as being on one side and Prigozhin as a rival.

There has been speculation about whether Surovikin's demotion and Gerasimov's direct involvement is due to that rivalry.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Jill Biden

White House: Jill Biden has two cancerous lesions removed

Breaking
Jeff Beck has died aged 78

Rock legend Jeff Beck dies aged 78 after battle with meningitis

Tributes were left to Ms Patitz

Original supermodel Tatjana Patitz who starred in George Michael's Freedom! video dies aged 56

Police officers patrol at the Gare du Nord station

Attacker shot by police after six stabbed at Paris railway station

First lady Jill Biden

White House: Jill Biden surgery on lesion ‘proceeding well’

FAA Outage

Flight disruptions cascade across US after computer outage

Rishi Sunak addressed the nation on Wednesday

'Striking absence': Rishi Sunak makes no mention of walk-outs sweeping the UK as he addresses the country

Breaking
Chris Parry (L) and Andrew Bagshaw (R)

Russia says it has found the dead body of one of the British men missing in Ukraine

The three space station crew members were supposed to return in March in the same Soyuz capsule that took them up last September (Dmitri Lovetsky/AP)

Russia will launch new capsule to return space station crew

University fees have been frozen for the sixth year in a row

Tuition fees for England universities frozen at £9,250 for two more years

Germany Climate

Police start clearing German village condemned for coal mine

Exclusive
People are dying as paramedics fail to get to them in time, a paramedic warned

'There will not be an NHS next year': Distraught paramedic's stark warning more people die because of 999 problems

Ceyda Kersoy shared the story on her Instagram

Influencer forced to have tongue stitched back together after her date bit through it during passionate first kiss

Tehran has found Alireza Akbari guilty of "spying for MI6"

'Barbaric regime': Britain demands Iran halts execution of ex-government official accused of spying for MI6

Michael Flatley has cancer

Riverdance star Michael Flatley diagnosed with 'aggressive' cancer

Russia Ukraine War

Ukraine says mining town holding out against Russian assault

Latest News

See more Latest News

It follows industrial action by border force staff last month

Around 100,000 civil servants to go on strike in February

FAA Outage

US authority lifts grounding order on flights after computer outage

Ken Clarke has said it may be time for Labour to have a turn in government

Tory peer Ken Clarke says a Labour government led by Sir Keir Starmer would give Conservatives a chance to ‘rest’
Elle Edwards was shot on Christmas Eve

Man, 22, arrested on suspicion of murder after Elle Edwards shot on Christmas Eve

Trio jailed for drug dealing in Liverpool

Prison health worker, 30, jailed for six years for smuggling ketamine behind bars

The gallery owner has defended his actions

Art gallery owner who hosed down homeless woman lying outside claims she was being 'violent'
Royal Mail told customers to stop submitting any export items into the network

Royal Mail hit by ‘severe disruption’ to international export services following ‘cyber incident’
A soldier at the Gare du Nord station

Attacker shot by police after six stabbed at Paris railway station

Paul Mason, 52, was killed after violent confrontation in 2020

Bank boss 'murdered by drunk stranger in random attack in West End'

King Charles III attending official royal duties in parliament

When is King Charles's coronation date and will it be a bank holiday?

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Andrew Marr spoke about the strikes

Marr: Tories think they can skewer Starmer over unions - so Sunak turns to strike laws instead of pay deals
Caller slams privately-educated Tory government

'I would want a refund': Caller slams 13 years of rule by privately-educated Tories

Energy fusion company

Senior Engineer at private fusion energy company Tokamak reveals scientific breakthrough

James

James O'Brien calls out 'unhinged hatred' behind misrepresentation of Prince Harry's Taliban kills
ONS

Health Sec Steve Barclay refuses to accept damming ONS report claiming 1,000 excess NHS deaths
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/01 | Watch Again

Diane Abbott on toxic Westminster culture

Diane Abbott: Something must be done about toxic Westminster culture pushing women out of politics
Meat production is unsustainable

Mosa Meat's Dr Joshua Flack says current methods of meat production are not sustainable

'Complete carnage' in A&E

Caller astonished by 'complete carnage' he witnessed in A&E

Caller fumes at governments use of term 'economically inactive'

Caller fumes at government's use of term 'economically inactive'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit