Russia says it has found the dead body of one of the British men missing in Ukraine

Chris Parry (L) and Andrew Bagshaw (R). Picture: Supplied

By Kit Heren

The Russian government says it has found the body of one of the British men missing in Ukraine.

Aid workers Chris Parry, 28, and Andrew Bagshaw, 48, both went missing in eastern Ukraine last week.

It is unclear which of the two men Wagner Group is claiming was found.

Russia's mercenary Wagner group said documents belonging to both Britons had been found on his body, Reuters reported.

A photo posted alongside the statement seemed to show passports with the names of Andrew Bagshaw and Christopher Parry.

LBC has contacted the Foreign Office for comment.

Chris Parry. Picture: Supplied

Mr Parry, 28, and Mr Bagshaw, 48, were last seen on Friday heading to the town of Soledar in the eastern Donetsk region of the country, where heavy fighting is reported, and contact with them was lost.

Parents of both men have said how concerned they were about their sons.

Mr Parry's parents said on Wednesday: "We are very worried and concerned about the health and whereabouts of Chris right now.

"He is an extraordinary person who is compassionate and caring and would not be dissuaded from his work in Ukraine liberating elderly and disabled people, which we are very proud of.

Andrew Bagshaw. Picture: Supplied

"We, his family and partner, all love him very much and would be grateful if our privacy could be respected at this difficult time."

Mr Bagshaw, who lived in New Zealand, was in Ukraine help deliver humanitarian aid, according to New Zealand media reports.

A statement on behalf of his parents released to the press said: "Andrew is a very intelligent, independently minded person, who went there as a volunteer to assist the people of Ukraine, believing it to be the morally right thing to do.

"Andrew's parents love him dearly and are immensely proud of all the work he has been doing delivering food and medicines and assisting elderly people move from near the battlefront of the war."

Brad Hendrickson, a delivery driver turned evacuation volunteer in Ukraine, told BBC Radio 4's World At One programme he saw Mr Bagshaw two days before he went missing.

Asked if he has got used to people going missing, Mr Hendrickson said: "No, it's not something we get used to, it is rare, and it is a big deal.

"And just a day or two before he went missing, we crossed paths again and had a nice little chat, handshake, catch-up - 'how's it going, you're off in this direction, I'm off in this direction', and so forth.

"And of course, you just expect to see your buddy around."I know the road - I was on there, the same one, a day or two prior - it's hard to hear that he was on a road that obviously, in hindsight, would have been far better to see him not going toward."

"But I mean, that's the nature of the work and his willingness to get in there and do his part to help people."

Mr Parry, who was reportedly born in Truro, Cornwall, but later moved to Cheltenham, had previously spoken of evacuating people from the front line.

He told Sky News last year: "Sometimes, when you see some pretty terrible things it does stay with you."

Mr Parry said his parents were "proud (but) very concerned" when he told them of his plans to go to Ukraine.