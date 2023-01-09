Missing British man in Ukraine 'had only just celebrated his birthday'

9 January 2023, 19:03 | Updated: 9 January 2023, 19:10

Two British volunteers have gone missing on the frontline of the Ukraine war
Two British volunteers have gone missing on the frontline of the Ukraine war. Picture: Twitter

By Fraser Knight

The translator of a missing British man in Ukraine says he celebrated his birthday just four days before he went on a mission to evacuate civilians in the east of the country.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Chris Parry, 28, is one of two British foreign aid workers who have been reported missing in the country, alongside 48 year-old Andrew Bagshaw. Both men were doing voluntary work when contact with them was lost on Friday.

Yasya Golovko, the flatmate of Chris, told LBC: “His birthday was on the 2nd of January and I sent him a letter from Kyiv and on Thursday he sent me a photo of the note on his fridge saying ‘proud place for your letter for me, thank you’.

“It was then that he said he was going to Soledar tomorrow, but I didn’t reply until the next day. I said give me a call or text when you get back.

“He was last online at 8am on the 6th of January and then I got a call from his girlfriend saying she hadn’t heard from him either and that’s when we found out both Chris and Andrew were missing”.

Chris Parry, from Cheltenham, arrived in Ukraine in March
Chris Parry, from Cheltenham, arrived in Ukraine in March. Picture: Just Giving / Chris Parry

They are understood to have been moving between the cities of Kramatorsk and Soledar in the eastern Donetsk region, as they attempted to evacuate residents from the area, where fighting has become increasingly intense.

Chris, a former running coach in Cheltenham, is thought to have originally flown to Poland at the start of March, with the intention of joining Ukraine’s military.

He then joined a group of volunteers helping to bring aid to civilians as they escape heavy fighting.

Yaysa, who lives in Kyiv, told LBC Chris had texted her on Thursday 5th January to say he was going to Soledar the next morning but she hasn’t heard from him since.

A statement on behalf of Andrew's parents was put out this morning in which he was described as "a very intelligent, independently-minded person"
A statement on behalf of Andrew's parents was put out this morning in which he was described as "a very intelligent, independently-minded person". Picture: Twitter

Yasya added: “Every city and village is dangerous but some are more dangerous than others and I tried to say to him I was concerned.

“I said ‘are you sure you want to go there – it’s pretty bad’, but I can’t say don’t go because he’s a grown-up man and he insisted.”

Read More: Vatican reopens probe into teenager’s disappearance after Netflix documentary

Read More: Watch moment teenage snowboarder wipes out seven skiers, putting four in hospital after losing grip of Austrian tow lift

Mr Golovko is also in touch with Mr Parry’s Ukrainian girlfriend and said they had shared concerns with each other about him not responding to messages – but they were patient, after knowing he’d gone missing previously.

“It’s happened before, but it was only for one day and he texted us as soon as he got internet.

“I told his girlfriend we need to have positive thinking – but positive thinking is hard to have on the fifth day.”

Andrew Bagshaw, the other British national reported missing, was taking part in the evacuation efforts in Soledar.

His parents, Philip and Sue Bagshaw, released a statement on Sunday through the Kiwi K.A.R.E charity, describing the 48 year-old as an “intelligent, independently minded person” who they loved dearly.

They said Mr Bagshaw had been delivering food and medicines and helping elderly people move from near the front line of the conflict.

Kiwi K.A.R.E’s director Tenby Powell also said he was in close contact with Andrew’s parents."Clearly the family are very concerned, very upset, at Andrew's disappearance," he said.

"We haven't given up hope, you know there's a number of people in Ukraine who are actively searching for him, including members of the Ukraine armed forces who have been very helpful at trying to identify and locate Andrew."

LBC understands Mr Bagshaw was also a member of the British group, The Spearhead Foundation – which supports military personnel who’d served in Iraq or Afghanistan.

One of the group’s members, Craig Monaghan, tweeted: “Horrendous news to wake up too (sic). My thoughts are with Andrew Bagshaw this morning who has been confirmed as missing in the Donbas.

“Andrew seen here pictured in the back of @team_spearhead van in Soledar a few months ago assisted us evacuating civilians.”

A spokesperson for the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said: We are supporting the families of two British men who have gone missing in Ukraine.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Harvey Weinstein

Disgraced movie magnate Harvey Weinstein’s latest sentencing is delayed

PC James Pentland has been dismissed without notice

Policeman who 'motorboated' woman dancing in nightclub dismissed

Minories, where Mr Evans died

Government scientist jailed after killing 'remarkable' artist in the City of London while speeding to a nightclub

Messages of support for teacher Abby Zwerner

Vigil planned for teacher ‘shot by six-year-old pupil’ during classroom row

Crunch talks with the government to end NHS pay disputes have made little progress, unions have said with scheduled strikes set to go ahead.

'Bitterly disappointing': NHS strikes set to go ahead after unions lament little progress in crunch talks

Businesses will get reduced support, the government has confirmed

Business' support with energy bills to be slashed from April, government confirms

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington

US says Iran may be ‘contributing’ to war crimes in Ukraine

A view of the St Peter’s Basilica at The Vatican and Rome’s skyline

Vatican reopens probe into teenager’s disappearance after Netflix documentary

Andrew Marr has questioned whether the NHS can survive in its current form

Andrew Marr: 'Can the NHS model, the pride of Britain, survive much longer?'

The snowboarder lost his grip going up the slip and slid back down

Watch moment teenage snowboarder wipes out seven skiers, putting four in hospital after losing grip of Austrian tow lift

Thousands of patients are set to be moved

Plan to fix NHS bed-blocking crisis by shifting 3,000 patients to care homes branded a 'sticking plaster'

US military personnel work near F-35 fighter jet of the Vermont Air National Guard, parked in the military base at Skopje Airport, North Macedonia, on June 17 2022

Canada finalises agreement to buy 88 US F-35 fighter jets

Symon Hill

Charges dropped against man who shouted ‘Who elected him?’ at King Charles proclamation - and he says he plans to sue the police
Harry and Meghan at the Ripple of Hope Award Gala in New York in December

Harry and Meghan have made life in the UK 'just that little bit grimmer', writes Andrew Marr

Gareth Bale won five Champions Leagues at Real Madrid

Emotional Gareth Bale unexpectedly retires from club and international football

Two British volunteers have gone missing on the frontline of the Ukraine war while helping evacuate citizens, according to local police.

Urgent hunt for two Brits who disappeared while bringing aid to desperate civilians on frontline in war-torn Ukraine

Latest News

See more Latest News

Riverside car parks and sports pitches flooded in Herefordshire yesterday

More than 100 flood alerts and warnings in place across UK with more heavy rain on the way

Harry claimed his decision to leave was "not a surprise" to the Queen

Prince Harry says the Queen 'wasn't angry' with him for quitting Royal Family as she 'knew what was going on'
A teachers' union chief has said there is ‘no sense of progress’ after talks with the education secretary, ahead of crunch strike ballot results this week.

‘No sense of progress’ after talks says teachers' union chief ahead of crunch strike ballot results this week
Bath and sink filling with sewage

Social tenant's bath and sink filling up with raw sewage for past six months

Harry ruled out moving back to the UK with Meghan - as a poll shows his popularity plummeting

Harry and Meghan ‘will not move back to Britain’ and won’t give up titles as popularity plummets to record low
Taylor Lewis, 29, (right) from reality series Teen Mom 2, has died aged 29

Teen Mom 2 star Taylor Lewis dies aged 29 as police investigate ‘potential homicide’

Brazilian protesters

Brazilian authorities seek to punish pro-Bolsonaro rioters

Wreckage at the school

College dismisses Russian claims hundreds of Ukrainian troops were killed there

Strikes by Ambulance workers in England and Wales will go ahead later this month after talks between union bosses and the health secretary collapsed.

Ambulance strike to go ahead as union boss says talks with government were 'an insult'

The Queen 'would be turning in her grave'

Queen would be 'turning in her grave', says ex-comms secretary to the King, Kristina Kyriacou

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Prince Harry 'unconscious bias'

Caller hits out at Prince Harry's use of 'unconscious bias' to 'defend racist, ingrained views'
Richard Branson: I hate the world billionaire

Sir Richard Branson tells Tom Swarbrick he hates the word billionaire

The People Who Will Change The World: A new series with Tom Swarbrick

The People Who Will Change The World: A new series with Tom Swarbrick

Cross Question with Iain Dale 09/01

Cross Question with Iain Dale 09/01 | Watch live

James O'Brien struggles to suppress laughter at Rishi Sunak's 'Vicky Pollard yeah but no but' on NHS

James O'Brien makes mockery of Rishi Sunak's 'Vicky Pollard yeah but no but' on private healthcare
‘It’s the intent that makes it racist’: James O’Brien caller says racism and unconscious bias are not the same

‘It’s the intent that makes it racist’: James O’Brien caller insists racism and unconscious bias aren't the same
‘We can’t treat everyone exactly how they want to be treated’: Caller justifies private healthcare

'We can’t treat everyone exactly how they want to be treated': Caller justifies private healthcare
Generation Vegan offering £1million to Rishi Sunak to go vegan for a month

Why Generation Vegan is offering Rishi Sunak £1m to go vegan for a month

Assistant Headteacher tells Ben Kentish about equality sessions offered in school

Assistant Headteacher tells LBC about equality sessions in school to tackle sexism among young people
'Prince Harry should've married an English Rose', says racist caller

'Prince Harry should've married an English Rose', says caller accusing Meghan of 'destroying the monarchy'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit