Watch moment teenage snowboarder wipes out seven skiers, putting four in hospital after losing grip of Austrian tow lift

The snowboarder lost his grip going up the slip and slid back down. Picture: TikTok

By Kieran Kelly

A teenage skier put four people in hospital and collided with several more after losing control of a tow lift at a ski resort in Austria on Wednesday.

After losing control, the skier tumbled down the hill, crashing into at least seven skiers.

The man, 18, then fled the scene at the Austrian ski resort of Kreischberg, after originally making his way up the majority of the hill - only to fall at the last moment.

After his initial slip, the unidentified Hungarian snowboarder clambered onto the bar with his hands, stopping himself from falling.

The lift then reached its steepest point, causing the 18-year-old skier to slide back down the piste.

He then proceeded to slam into at least seven skiers, hospitalising four, taking out more as he reached the bottom of the piste at rapid speed.

The 18-year-old Hungarian skier sled the scene. Picture: TikTok

Four people were hospitalised by the incident. Picture: TikTok

One injured skier required an air ambulance, while three more went to hospital on their own for treatment, reports Austrian outlet Kronen Zeitung.

Despite fleeing the scene, the skier was eventually hunted down by the Alpine Service of the Murau District Police Command.

It is not known whether the injured skiers intend to press charges.