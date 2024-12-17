'I could have been stabbed': TV Presenter George Clarke reveals he was robbed of his watch at knifepoint

George Clarke says he couldve been "stabbed" after being robbed of his watch. Picture: Alamy

By Lilly Croucher

TV Presenter George Clarke has revealed he was robbed at knifepoint of his watch.

The Remarkable Renovations presenter, 50, shared the frightening incident with his followers online where he feared he could've been stabbed.

In a furious post on Instagram, he said: "To the little **** who stole my watch tonight... I pity you."

"It's only a watch at the end of the day. Although I loved it and grafted for it. But I could have been stabbed so let it go..."

Followers were quick to send supportive messages to the architect.

He said: "I'm ok, just angry with myself."

Mr Clarke admitted wanting to hurt the man who took his watch saying: "I wanted to hit him but I'd be the one done for assault!!!!"

Fans sent encouraging messages, writing: "Hope you are ok."

Another wrote: "That's rough. Frightening. Sorry George."

A third wrote: "You have every right to be angry.. but not at yourself, oh no no."

In response, the Amazing Spaces presenter thanked fans for their support, he said: "Thank you for all your kind words. I really appreciate it. At the end of the day it's only a watch.. I loved it but thankfully it had no sentimental value..."