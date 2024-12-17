Head of Russia's nuclear and biological forces killed in Moscow by bomb hidden in an e-scooter

Igor Kirillov, head of the Russian Defence Ministry's radiological, biological and chemical protection unit, was killed in a Moscow blast. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

A high-ranking Russian general in charge of the Kremlin's nuclear forces has been killed in an explosion in Moscow.

Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov of the Nuclear, Biological, Chemical Defence Forces (NBC) left his home on Tuesday when a hidden device exploded, killing him - Russia's investigative committee said.

According to state media, the bomb was hidden in a nearby e-scooter.

His assistant was also killed.

The UK placed sanctions on Kirillov in October, accusing him of using chemical weapons in Ukraine and acting as a "significant mouthpiece for Kremlin disinformation".

The device was hidden in an e-scooter. Picture: Social Media

His death comes just one day after Ukraine's secret service charged him in absentia, branding him "responsible for the mass use of banned chemical weapons".

“Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological protection forces of the armed forces of the Russian Federation, and his assistant were killed,” the investigative committee said.

"Investigators, forensic experts and operational services are working at the scene," it said.

A view of the blast scene, which killed the commander of Russian armed forces' chemical, biological and radiation defence troops, Igor Kirillov, and his assistant, according to the Russian Investigative Committee, outside a residential building in Moscow. Picture: Getty

"Investigative actions and operational search activities are being carried out aimed at establishing all the circumstances of the crime."

Images posted on Russian Telegram channels show two bodies lying on blood-stained snow at the entrance to a residential building.

The hidden bomb, which contained an equivalent to 300g of high explosives, destroyed a number of nearby cars and damaged the first floor of the apartment block.

Russia’s RKhBZ, the radioactive, chemical and biological defence force, are deployed when there is a threat of nuclear, chemical or biological warfare or contamination

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov (left) and head of the Russian Radiation, Chemical and Biological Protection Forces Igor Kirillov (center) before the meeting. Picture: Alamy

A former chair of the Defence Select Committee said "we can only assume" the general was killed by Ukraine - which is yet to be confirmed.

Tobias Ellwood told Sky News: "Both sides know there's just one month left until Donald Trump returns to the White House and that is affecting behaviour on the battlefield.

"In a month's time talks are bound to start about a potential ceasefire and about a potential deal so every oppourtunity is being taken to gain territory, to seek advantage, to prosecute existing plans to cause harm and that is what I think is playing out here.

"The killing of Igor Kirillov we can only assume was done by Ukraine, and is a major event.

"The removal of a senior military officer not on the battlefield, but in Moscow, just miles from the Kremlin, this will be an embarrassment for Putin.

"He cannot hide this from the Russian people who are generally not supportive of this war and I would expect a major retaliation on the Russian side."