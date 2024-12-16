Three dead in school shooting in Wisconsin, including 'juvenile suspect', with six more injured

Emergency vehicles parked outside the Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wisconsin after the shooting
Emergency vehicles parked outside the Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wisconsin after the shooting. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Three people have died in a school shooting in the US state of Wisconsin, including the "juvenile" suspect, police have said.

The attack took place at the Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, the capital of the Midwestern state, on Monday.

Six other people have been injured, with their conditions ranging from critical to minor. Police originally said that five had been killed, but later corrected the error.

Shon Barnes, chief of Madison Police, said: "Officers found multiple victims with gunshot wounds when they arrived at the scene.

"Officers located a juvenile, who they believed was responsible for this, deceased in the building."

Emergency vehicles are parked outside of the SSM Health clinic where parents were reunited with children
Emergency vehicles are parked outside of the SSM Health clinic where parents were reunited with children. Picture: Alamy

The suspect is believed to have been a student at the school.

Police arrived on the scene at around 11am local time (5pm UK time). The school is near a police training centre.

Officers did not fire their weapons during the incident.

The school has about 390 students, from nursery to secondary school, according to its website.

Emergency vehicles are parked outside the Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wis., where multiple injuries were reported following a shooting, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Scott Bauer)
Emergency vehicles are parked outside the Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wis., where multiple injuries were reported following a shooting, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Scott Bauer). Picture: Alamy

Mr Barnes added: "I'm feeling a little dismayed now, so close to Christmas.

"Every child, every person in that building is a victim, and will be a victim forever. These types of trauma don't just go away.

"My heart is heavy for Madison and we have to come together as a community and find out what happened here and make sure it doesn't happen in any other place that should be a refuge for students in our community."

Wisconsin governor Tony Evers said: “We are praying for the kids, educators, and entire Abundant Life school community as we await more information and are grateful for the first responders who are working quickly to respond".

Officers added in a statement: "This remains an active and ongoing investigation.

"More information will be released as it is available. We currently need people to avoid the area."

Joe Biden has been informed of the situation.

Madison is a city of around 280,000 people. It is about 150 miles north-west of Chicago. Abundant Life Christian School is on the east side of the city.

