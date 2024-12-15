Two children killed and four injured during shooting at 'makeshift club'

Two teenagers have been killed and four people are injured in a shooting at a makeshift club, police say. Picture: Houston PD

By Chay Quinn

Two teenagers have been killed and four people are injured in a shooting at a makeshift club, police say.

Police say that they arrived to a "hectic scene" with a "large crowd of people running out of a makeshift club" on Saturday night.

A 16-year-old boy and 14-year-old girl were killed in the shooting in Houston.

Assistant police chief Luis Menendez-Sierra said at a news conference that police did not yet have any information on a suspect and asked those who were at the event to call police with any information.

The boy died at the scene and the slain girl died in hospital, Mr Menendez-Sierra said.

The four who were injured, all females, were hospitalised. Police later said the injured 13-year-old was in a critical condition, while an 18-year-old was in a serious condition and a 17-year-old and 19-year-old were both in a stable condition.

Mr Menendez-Sierra said most of those attending the event, which appeared to be organised on social media, were juveniles. He said they were gathered in an empty business premises.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a post on X that "makeshift, unsanctioned pop-up parties can quickly lead to chaos and violence".

"Pop-up parties raise public safety concerns and teens need to stay away for their own safety," he said.