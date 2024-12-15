Two children killed and four injured during shooting at 'makeshift club'

15 December 2024, 21:52

Two teenagers have been killed and four people are injured in a shooting at a makeshift club, police say.
Two teenagers have been killed and four people are injured in a shooting at a makeshift club, police say. Picture: Houston PD

By Chay Quinn

Two teenagers have been killed and four people are injured in a shooting at a makeshift club, police say.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Police say that they arrived to a "hectic scene" with a "large crowd of people running out of a makeshift club" on Saturday night.

A 16-year-old boy and 14-year-old girl were killed in the shooting in Houston.

Read More: Two-year-old boy killed and four adults hospitalised in hit-and-run crash with 'stolen' Porsche

Read More: Hundreds dead after Indian Ocean cyclone sweeps through French archipelago

Assistant police chief Luis Menendez-Sierra said at a news conference that police did not yet have any information on a suspect and asked those who were at the event to call police with any information.

The boy died at the scene and the slain girl died in hospital, Mr Menendez-Sierra said.

The four who were injured, all females, were hospitalised. Police later said the injured 13-year-old was in a critical condition, while an 18-year-old was in a serious condition and a 17-year-old and 19-year-old were both in a stable condition.

Mr Menendez-Sierra said most of those attending the event, which appeared to be organised on social media, were juveniles. He said they were gathered in an empty business premises.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a post on X that "makeshift, unsanctioned pop-up parties can quickly lead to chaos and violence".

"Pop-up parties raise public safety concerns and teens need to stay away for their own safety," he said.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Palestinians mourn over the bodies of civil defence workers

Israeli strikes in Gaza kill children and a journalist

Jamie Foxx was hit in the mouth with a glass during an altercation during a birthday meal that left the star injured.

Jamie Foxx 'hit in mouth with glass' and injured during birthday meal - just months after health scare

Assistant police chief Luis Menendez-Sierra speaks during a news conference in Houston

Two teenagers killed in shooting at makeshift club in Houston

Britain's most prolific rapist Reynhard Sinaga has been viciously attacked in prison in an alleged planned vigilante hit by other prisoners.

Britain's worst rapist brutally attacked while serving life sentence in 'targeted hit'

Benjamin Netanyahu

Netanyahu says Israel has ‘no interest in conflict with Syria’

Syria Week One

Syria takes first steps in new era after fall of Assad dynasty

Red carpet arrivals for The Mirror Animal Hero Awards 2019, in partnership with People's Postcode Lottery and Webbox at Grosvenor House Hotel

Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury spark reunion rumours after being pictured together with daughter Bambi, one

Pope Francis

Pope Francis urges people to have children in first papal visit to Corsica

FRANCE-OVERSEAS-MAYOTTE-WEATHER-CYCLONE

Hundreds dead after Indian Ocean cyclone sweeps through French archipelago

Bola Tinubu

West Africa bloc approves exit timeline for three coup-hit member states

Rescue workers clearing an area in the cyclone-hit French territory of Mayotte

Cyclone death toll in France’s Mayotte ‘several hundred’ – top official

The UK will give £50million in aid to Syrians after the fall of the Assad regime, Foreign Secretary David Lammy has announced.

Lammy pledges £50m in aid for Syrians after fall of Assad regime

Tents at a migrants' camp on the coast near Loon-Plage, Dunkirk

French police detain man and seize guns after five people shot dead near Dunkirk

South Korea Martial Law

South Korea’s opposition chief urges top court to act swiftly on impeachment

Cyclone Chido

Death toll expected to rise after cyclone hits France’s Mayotte

Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva

Brazil’s president discharged from hospital following brain bleed surgery

Latest News

See more Latest News

Russia Tanker

One crew member dead after two Russian oil tankers damaged in storm

At least one person had died amid damage to Russian-flagged ships in the Black Sea

At least one dead after Russian tanker damaged in stormy Black Sea

Pro-Palestinian protesters seen outside the Israeli Embassy in Dublin

Israel orders closure of embassy in Ireland due to 'extreme anti-Israel policies of Irish government'
Bullring Shopping Centre at Christmas

Man dies after falling from upper level of Birmingham shopping centre

A man showing an album of Assad family photos

Bizarre personal photos of ousted dictator Assad spark ridicule in Syria

Storm flooding in San Francisco

US hit by severe weather with heavy snow, an ice storm and a tornado

A two-year-old has been killed in a collision with a 'stolen' Porsche

Two-year-old boy killed and four adults hospitalised in hit-and-run crash with 'stolen' Porsche
Fiji's Coral Coast, where six tourists have fallen ill due to suspected alcohol poisoning

Seven tourists treated for suspected 'alcohol poisoning' in Fiji

Sarah Ferguson

Sarah Ferguson breaks silence and promises she 'won't let Andrew down' amid 'Chinese spy' probe
The Foreign Office interpreter has been accused of furthering the CCP's interests

Foreign Office interpreter embroiled in accusation of running Chinese 'propaganda' website from Britain

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The alleged Chinese 'spy' with links to Prince Andrew also met with Theresa May and David Cameron according to reports - as Reform UK MPs threaten to name him in Parliament.

Chinese 'spy' linked to Prince Andrew met with May and Cameron - as Reform MPs threatened to name him
c

'Chinese spy' was 'invited' to Buckingham Palace by Prince Andrew - as calls grow for identity to be revealed
c

Suella Braverman leads calls for identity of 'Chinese spy’ linked to Prince Andrew to be revealed

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News