Get jabbed so you ‘don’t miss out’ young people told in new campaign

Nightclubs and DJs are among those promoting a new vaccine campaign to encourage young people to get jabbed before vaccine passports are introduced for venues. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

Nightclubs, DJs and influencers are clubbing together for the ‘Don’t Miss Out’ and ‘Get Your Shot’ campaign to encourage young people to get vaccinated against coronavirus.

The campaign urges adults not to miss out on newfound freedoms once vaccine passports are introduced for nightclubs in September.

Venues including Ministry of Sound and Heaven will support the vaccination programme by sharing vaccine messaging online and at their venues, with Heaven also hosting a pop-up vaccine clinic this Sunday.

A new short Q&A film has also been released featuring doctor, DJ and founder of NHS Sessions, Bodalia, talking about the importance of younger adults getting the vaccine in order to protect themselves and others from Covid-19, and to keep the nightclub industry open.

"I want everyone to enjoy themselves as safely as possible now that clubs and music events are back," said Bodalia.

"If you haven’t got round to getting the vaccine yet, now really is the time to come forward and book in for your first and second dose. If you’ve questions or concerns, seek answers from the NHS or your GP."

Lohan Presencer, Executive Chairman of Ministry of Sound, said vaccines were essential to "all keep dancing together safely".

"It’s incredible to welcome people back on to our dance floor after so long," he said.

"We’ll provide the music and the good times, people just need to get both their vaccines so we can all keep dancing together safely."

Also supporting the campaign are industry bodies LIVE, the voice of the UK’s contemporary live music sector, and Safer Sounds, a partnership promoting best practice across the music industry.

A new campaign will also roll out from Friday across social channels such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat and TikTok, as well as on radio stations such as Capital and Heart, aiming to further improve vaccine uptake in young adults.

The ‘Don’t Miss Out’ and ‘Get Your Shot’ campaign reinforces the message of how simple it is to get both jabs and how being vaccinated will allow people to get back to things such as travelling and clubbing.

"Vaccines are saving lives, protecting people, and allowing us to regain some of the freedoms we’ve missed over the last 18 months – from visiting family abroad to dancing on a night out," said Health Secretary Sajid Javid.

"It’s remarkable to see different sectors and industries step up to help get the country vaccinated, and my thanks goes to the Ministry of Sound, Heaven, and Bodalia, among so many others.

"Having a vaccine is one of the most important things you will ever be asked to do – get it to protect your loved ones and to make sure you can return to creating those special moments."

From September, people will be required to have had two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine to enter nightclubs and other large-scale events.

With over two-thirds of young adults aged 18 to 29 having received one dose of the vaccine, the new campaign will encourage clubgoers, university students and all young adults to get both doses as soon as possible.

The Government say they are working closely with the NHS to make it as easy as possible to get a vaccine, including through ‘grab a jab’ pop-up vaccine sites across the country.

People can make an appointment through the national booking system either online or by calling 119, use a vaccination centre, walk-in centre, or one of the pop-up vaccinations centres that are now in shopping centres, workplaces and high streets.

"The response to the Covid-19 vaccine by young people so far has been phenomenal, and getting both doses of a vaccine will be vital come September for students and people wanting to enjoy the country’s nightlife," said Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi.

"Thank you to the businesses who have pledged their support for the vaccination programme – I urge all those yet to get the jab to secure this protection and freedom for themselves."