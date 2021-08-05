Anti-vaxxer died from Covid after reading online posts that jabs were too 'experimental'

5 August 2021, 14:17

Leslie Lawrenson died after contracting Covid-19 after turning down the jab
Leslie Lawrenson died after contracting Covid-19 after turning down the jab. Picture: Leslie Lawrenson/Facebook

By Asher McShane

An anti-vaxxer died from Covid after refusing the jab because he had read posts on social media which made him believe the jabs were too "experimental."

Solicitor Leslie Lawrenson, 58, died at his home in Bournemouth, Dorset, on 2 July.

His partner Amanda Mitchell, 56, became seriously ill while Mr Lawrenson was infected and said that his belief that Covid-19 vaccines were too “experimental” put his family at risk.

He posted videos days before he died explaining how he thought his immune system would be enough to help him beat the virus. He refused the jab, believing he 'did not need it'

In videos he posted on Facebook he explained how he felt Covid-19 was not something people should be afraid of.

In the clips he explained he was having symptoms that felt "no worse than a cold."

READ MORE: Sister's heartbreak after brother died of covid as “he didn’t want vaccine in his body”

At around 11pm on June 24 he described having a "very high temperature, aches, pains and shivers".

In the clip he said: "There's no need to be afraid. There's no need to panic.

"I hope I've got it. I hope it is Covid. I'd rather the antibodies than the jabs."

On June 25 he posted on Facebook: "My COVID 19 test centre result is back and it is confirmed that I have tested positive with COVID 19.

"I will try to do another vlog tonight."

His partner Amanda spent seven days on a Covid ward being treated for the virus and pneumonia which she developed. She was discharged on July 9.

Ms Mitchell said: “Les made a terrible mistake and he’s paid the ultimate price for that.

"I feel incredibly foolish. Les died unnecessarily.

“It was a daily thing that he said to us: ‘You don’t need to have it, you’ll be fine, just be careful.’

“He said to me: ‘It’s a gene thing, an experimental thing. You’re putting something in your body that hasn’t been thoroughly tested’.

“Les was highly educated… so if he told me something, I tended to believe it.”

Writing on Facebook, she posted that if her partner had had the jab, “he would probably still be with us today”.

“I’m trying to stop any other family suffering a loss and the total devastation that we are going through".

Mr Lawrenson's step son has set up a fund to help support Amanda and her two other children.

Adam Halls posted online: "My step dad Leslie Lawrenson sadly passed away on Friday. As you will read in the fund my sister has set up my Mum is still in hospital after being admitted at the same time we heard the awful news.

"As you can imagine at the moment it is an emotional roller coaster that we are on."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Domenico Paviglianiti

Italian man identified as top crime boss arrested in Madrid

Michael Ballack's teenage son Emilio, left, has died in a quadbiking accident

Footballer Michael Ballack's teenage son killed in quadbike crash
Aya Hachem was shot dead in Blackburn

Aya Hachem: Seven men given life sentences for mistakenly killing student in drive-by
Brian Houston

Police allege Hillsong Church founder concealed child sex abuse
Fields burning after rocket fire

Israel launches air strikes on Lebanon in response to rocket attacks
Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, right

Belarus sprinter: Grandmother advised me not to return home

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Afghanistan: Ex-Soldier says lost lives 'were for nothing'

Ex-Soldier says British lives lost in Afghanistan 'were for nothing'
The Tory MP was speaking to LBC

'British troops must return to Afghanistan,' Tobais Ellwood says
The Transport Secretary was speaking to LBC's Tom Swarbrick

Transport Secretary warns Brits won't be able to travel abroad unless double jabbed
The Transport Secretary was speaking to LBC's Tom Swarbrick

'I want to go to France, I'm double jabbed, what do I do?'

Refusing the Covid jab is 'definitely selfish', says journalist Benjamin Butterworth

Refusing the Covid jab is 'definitely selfish', says journalist Benjamin Butterworth
'It's a no brainer': Mother wants her 12-year-old to have Covid jab

'It's a no brainer': Mother wants her 12-year-old to have Covid jab

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London