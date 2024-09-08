Former Strictly pro Giovanni Pernice set for major TV return after bombshell Amanda Abbington allegations

Scandal-hit former Strictly Come Dancing pro Giovanni Pernice is set for a TV comeback - with the dancer signing up to star on the Italian version of the show. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Scandal-hit former Strictly Come Dancing pro Giovanni Pernice is set for a TV comeback - with the dancer signing up to star on the Italian version of the show.

Pernice, 34, has announced the comeback on social media after he was sacked months ago following allegations made by his former celeb partner Amanda Abbington.

He has been emroiled in controversy since Abbington complained to the BBC about his conduct when she was partnered with him on the 2023 version of the competition.

Amanda, 50, has made a series of accusations against her Strictly partner Giovanni - including a claim that his teaching methods were ‘abusive, cruel and mean.’

Pernice has strongly denied the allegations.

He will return to the screen on 'Ballando con le stelle', or as he put it in his Instagram announcement: "the Italian Dancing with the Stars".

In the video, Pernice says: “Hi everyone, it’s me, Giovanni. Hope everyone is having a nice rest of the summer. I’m here in Portofino, and I just finished two fantastic weeks with my family.

“But I’m here to give you some exciting news because I can finally reveal that from next week, I will be joining the cast of Ballando cone le Stelle, which is the equivalent of Dancing with the Stars - the Italian version.

“Of course, I’m excited because finally, I’m back on the dancefloor and hopefully I will create some new magic on the dance floor. So I’m very, very very happy.”

According to MailOnline investigators have “seen and reviewed everything that they need to and are in a position to make a final decision on what happened" between Abbington and Pernice.

A source close to the investigation told the news outlet that all the evidence has been presented to Pernice, 33, and both parties are now awaiting a final decision from the BBC.

Much of the detailed information in the report is likely to remain confidential - especially if the possibility of further legal action remains.

A BBC spokesperson said: “As we have said before, we will not be commenting on individuals or engaging in speculation.”

Former Met police investigators are leading the inquiry.

Last month, it emerged that Amanda had been reportedly questioned by BBC bosses for a second time over ‘crude comments she claimed were made by Giovanni.